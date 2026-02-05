Bandra skywalk may be extended to ease BKC commute

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering extending the recently opened skywalk at Bandra East by about 100 metres towards the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to ease pedestrian movement, additional municipal commissioner Abhijeet Bangar said. iMumbai, India - January 30, 2026: Skywalk between kalnag to Bandra station in Mumbai, India, on Friday, January 30, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

A feasibility study for the proposed extension is currently underway. The skywalk, which was opened to the public on January 26, has recorded a daily footfall of around 90,000 to 95,000 pedestrians. During peak hours—between 8 am and 11.30 am, and 5 pm and 9 pm—the footfall averages nearly 150 persons per minute, Bangar said.

At present, the skywalk connects Bandra railway station to the Kala Nagar junction, passing beneath the flyover along the Western Express Highway. While it has significantly eased pedestrian congestion along the narrow and crowded A.K. Road, it has offered limited relief to office-goers commuting to and from BKC, many of whom continue to rely on overcrowded BEST buses or costly auto rickshaw services to reach the station.

The civic body is simultaneously working on four other skywalk projects across the city. These include a skywalk linking Borivali East railway station with the Rashtriya Udyan Metro station, and another connecting Sewri’s Taximen’s Colony to Srikrishna Chowk in L-ward. A second phase of the Sewri skywalk is also proposed, extending from the BEST depot to MbPT Road below the Eastern Freeway to improve access to Sewri railway station.

In addition, a skywalk is being constructed at Mulund to connect upcoming metro lines along Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg with Maharana Pratap Chowk. The project has drawn demands for greater public consultation during the design stage. Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha met civic officials from the bridges department on Tuesday and sought changes to the design, including the installation of escalators.

“The original design of the Mulund skywalk that connects the upcoming metro lines with the facilitates people to cross the congested arterial LBS Marg, did not have escalators. Our citizens are lazy, and there is no way that people will climb up and down skywalks - they would rather simply cross the roads. The only way to encourage people to use skywalks is to attach them to escalators. Following my demand, the skywalk here is now being designed, fitted with escalators to ensure that it has better footfall,” Kotecha said.