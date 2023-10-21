Bandra’s Papa Pancho reopens following FDA clearance

Mumbai: After being shut for two months, Bandra’s once-popular restaurant Papa Pancho da Dhaba opened its doors to diners on Friday evening after receiving compliance clearances from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). The iconic Bademiya in Colaba was also allowed to restart their operations recently. Shailesh Adhao, FDA joint commissioner (food), said, “Papa Pancho had submitted all the required compliance reports a few weeks back. We have allowed them to restart the business after the team found they are following all food safety compliances.” (Vijay Bate/HT PHOTO)

Papa Pancho, which was known for its Punjabi cuisine, was issued temporary closure notice on August 18 after the regulatory body found multiple instances of non-compliance, ranging from absent water analysis and food safety reports to incomplete staff medical records. FDA had conducted the inspection at the restaurant on August 16 after a diner found a rat in his dish at the restaurant on August 13. This had led to the arrest of the restaurant’s manager and cook, who were subsequently released on bail.

The incident triggered concerns over Mumbai restaurants flouting food and drugs regulations, which spurred FDA to start a special drive to inspect Mumbai eateries.

In the last two months, it has issued shut business notices to 16 restaurants, the latest one being Meraki in Lower Parel, which was served the notice on Friday.

FDA also gave improvement notices to 137 of the 152 restaurants it inspected and collected a fine of ₹1.70 lakh.

On October 17, HT reported on nine high-end restaurants in Mumbai, including Cou Cou By Oberoi, being shut down following a surprise raid. The other eight restaurants including- Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) in Vile Parle (W), Banana Leaf at Matunga, New York Burrito in Kandivali West, Hotel Highway Inn in Andheri East, Tasty Parota Corner -Dharavi, Madina Sharif Hotel in Mohammed Ali Rd, Mumbai Bites in Ghatkopar-E, Circle Kichen in Malad-W and Rajlaxmi Restaurant in Kanjurmarg-W.

“The operations of the restaurants will remain suspended until the compliance reports are submitted and our team cross-checks them,” said Adhao, who added that most of the restaurants that were asked to shut had compliance issues like not having the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license, which is required for any food business in India, or having unhygienic kitchen condition and food storage facility.

Food safety inspectors (FSOs) will continue to visit restaurants and eateries in the city to check for compliances laid under the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006. “We have only 13 FSOs and the city has 18,481 registered eateries. The drive will continue as our officials can only examine five eateries in a day on an average,” said an official.

