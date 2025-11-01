MUMBAI: The state government will hold the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Bombay High Court complex at Bandra East on November 5, marking a major step towards addressing the long-standing space crunch at the 146-year-old heritage building in Fort. Bhoomi poojan of new Bombay High Court complex in Bandra on Nov 5

The event, scheduled to coincide with Guru Nanak Jayanti, will be attended by Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday also published the tender notice for the ambitious project, which will now cost the government ₹4,217 crore, up from the earlier estimate of ₹3,750 crore.

A modern judicial hub in Bandra East

Spread across 30 acres, the new high court complex will have a built-up area of over 60 lakh sq ft, roughly equivalent to six Oval Maidans. The design, selected through a competition conducted by the PWD, was submitted by architect Hafeez Contractor and approved by the High Court’s steering committee.

The complex will feature 75 courtrooms, each with dedicated waiting areas to avoid the congestion that plagues the existing Fort premises. The main building, designed with a semi-circular façade and a 50-metre-high Ashoka pillar, will rise four storeys, while the central dome will soar to 70 metres.

Separate entry points will be provided, one for judges and judicial officers, and another for advocates, litigants, and visitors.

Built to replace a colonial-era landmark

The new facility has been necessitated by the acute shortage of space at the Fort building, a Gothic-style structure built in 1878. Originally designed for 15 judges and seven courts, the building today accommodates 29 courts and 35 judges, with several additional courts functioning from makeshift offices.

The High Court’s sanctioned strength has risen to 94 judges, making a larger, modern complex an urgent requirement.

The Bandra East site was chosen after evaluating several options, including land at the Mumbai Port Authority, Goregaon, and Wadala. The final selection was part of a 90-acre government colony, located near the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Western Express Highway, offering easy access from South Mumbai via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Mumbai Coastal Road.

The colony, originally built between 1958 and 1973, comprised 370 buildings with over 4,700 flats for government employees. Many of these low-rise structures had deteriorated due to age and proximity to a creek. So far, 68 buildings have been demolished, and the state is handing over 30 acres for the new court in phases.

On the remaining land, the government plans to construct high-rise residential towers for its employees. Of the proposed 12 towers, two are complete with partial occupation certificates, while the rest are under construction. “Due to certain planning norms, only 10 towers can be built in this phase,” said a PWD official.

In addition, the government will soon build 46 flats for Class I officers, 72 for Class II officers, and has already completed three new buildings for Class III and IV staff.

Quick facts: The new Bombay High Court complex

Location: Bandra East, on 30 acres of government land

Project cost: ₹4,217 crore (revised from ₹3,750 crore)

Built-up area: Over 60 lakh sq ft

Courtrooms: 75

Architect: Hafeez Contractor

Features: Semi-circular facade, 50-metre Ashoka pillar, 70-metre dome, separate entrances