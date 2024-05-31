Bhujbal defends Awhad for ‘mistakenly’ tearing Dr Ambedkar’s picture

Mumbai: A day after NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad courted controversy for ‘mistakenly’ tearing a picture of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar while protesting against a move to include verses from Manusmriti in schools, Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader from NCP (AP) Chhagan Bhujbal came to his defence. Mumbai, India – May 30, 2024: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM) activists protest against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad who allegedly tore a poster carrying a picture of Dr. BR Ambedkar, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Bhujbal said that Awhad’s intention was not wrong and he has already apologised for his mistake. Awhad expressed gratitude to Bhujbal for the support.

The development assumes significance as Bhujbal was the one who opposed the inclusion of verses from Manusmriti in the school syllabus. He took the stand despite leaders from his own party targeting Awhad for the incident.

Meanwhile, BJP workers held protests in several parts of the state against Awhad. Several FIRs have also been filed against Awhad for insulting Dr Ambedkar including one in Mahad where the incident took place.

On Wednesday, Awhad landed in a controversy when he unintentionally tore a poster having a picture of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar while burning a copy of Manusmruti along with his supporters at Mahad in Raigad On Thursday afternoon. The incident was captured on the cameras of news channels and videos went viral immediately.

When BJP workers were holding protests against Awhad, Bhujbal said, “His intention was clear that he wanted to burn copies of Manusmruti and there is no doubt in it. There he mistakenly tore a poster containing Babasaheb’s picture. But later apologised for it. I believe that we should look at his intentions.”

Bhujbal also chose to stress that targeting Awhad will divert the attention from the real issue of Manusmriti, which we don’t want in the school syllabus.

Manusmruti, an ancient Hindu text, propagates the ‘chaturvarna’ or four-tier caste system which is opposed by reformists and progressive thinkers. It is blamed for the caste system, which is considered a major social problem in India and led to evil practices such as untouchability.

The school education department decided to align the state School Curriculum Framework (SCF) with the National Education Policy (NEP) following which the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) was introduced for the very first time. Its draft proposal, for which suggestions and objections have been invited, suggests that students study the lives of religious personalities, besides the inclusion of a verse from the Manusmriti for value studies that has raised concerns by sections across sections of the society.

The school education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday emphasised that the state government does not endorse Manusmriti, and it will not be included in any student syllabus.