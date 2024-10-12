Mumbai: A week after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader from Byculla- Sachin Rammurath Kurmi - died after being stabbed 20 times, senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday met Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and requested him to take action in the murder case.He urged Phansalkar to investigate any political involvement as suspected by his family. Bhujbal meets top cop, urges him to probe political angle in Kurmi murder case

Kurmi, who was holding the Byculla Taluka president position in the party, was stabbed at least 20 times in the Ghodapdeo area of Byculla when he was out for a walk after dinner on October 5. He succumbed to the injuries. The attack took place three months after Kurmi asked the police to help as he believed that his life was in danger. He has also filed a written complaint with the Kala Chowki police.

Referring to the same, Kurmi’s family is suspicious of a political angle behind his murder and Bhujbal requested to intervene as he had represented the assembly constituency between 1990-95 as a Shiv Sena MLA and Kurmi was one of his supporters.

“Bhujbal met the Mumbai police chief and requested to investigate the murder from all angles,” said Bhujbal’s close aide.

The NCP minister intervened after police arrested three accused and said that Kurmi was murdered because of old enmity.

The accused are Ananda Ashok Kale alias Anil alias Anya, 39, a driver by profession and a resident of the Ghodapdeo area in Byculla East, the main accused. The two other accused, Vijay Kakade alias Papaya, 34, a delivery boy, and Prafulla Pravin Patkar, 26, a photographer, also stay in Byculla.

All three accused have criminal records against them. The main accused, Kale, has 10 cases, including attempted murder and body offences in Byculla and other police stations in the city.

Kale accused Kurmi of having used his influence to frame him in past cases and filing many non-cognisable complaints against him, so he was irked by the latter and took his revenge by targeting him, said the police. The other two accused allegedly helped Kale execute the murder.