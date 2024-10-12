Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bhujbal meets top cop, urges him to probe political angle in Kurmi murder case

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 12, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Mumbai: A week after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader from Byculla- Sachin Rammurath Kurmi - died after being stabbed 20 times, senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday met Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and requested him to take action in the murder case

Mumbai: A week after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader from Byculla- Sachin Rammurath Kurmi - died after being stabbed 20 times, senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday met Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and requested him to take action in the murder case.He urged Phansalkar to investigate any political involvement as suspected by his family.

Bhujbal meets top cop, urges him to probe political angle in Kurmi murder case
Bhujbal meets top cop, urges him to probe political angle in Kurmi murder case

Kurmi, who was holding the Byculla Taluka president position in the party, was stabbed at least 20 times in the Ghodapdeo area of Byculla when he was out for a walk after dinner on October 5. He succumbed to the injuries. The attack took place three months after Kurmi asked the police to help as he believed that his life was in danger. He has also filed a written complaint with the Kala Chowki police.

Referring to the same, Kurmi’s family is suspicious of a political angle behind his murder and Bhujbal requested to intervene as he had represented the assembly constituency between 1990-95 as a Shiv Sena MLA and Kurmi was one of his supporters.

“Bhujbal met the Mumbai police chief and requested to investigate the murder from all angles,” said Bhujbal’s close aide.

The NCP minister intervened after police arrested three accused and said that Kurmi was murdered because of old enmity.

The accused are Ananda Ashok Kale alias Anil alias Anya, 39, a driver by profession and a resident of the Ghodapdeo area in Byculla East, the main accused. The two other accused, Vijay Kakade alias Papaya, 34, a delivery boy, and Prafulla Pravin Patkar, 26, a photographer, also stay in Byculla.

All three accused have criminal records against them. The main accused, Kale, has 10 cases, including attempted murder and body offences in Byculla and other police stations in the city.

Kale accused Kurmi of having used his influence to frame him in past cases and filing many non-cognisable complaints against him, so he was irked by the latter and took his revenge by targeting him, said the police. The other two accused allegedly helped Kale execute the murder.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On