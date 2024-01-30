Bhujbal, Rane go on the offensive, Fadnavis tries damage control

MUMBAI: The state government’s decision to issue a notification to placate Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has led to an upsurge of dissent within the ruling alliance, with two ministers, the NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal and the BJP’s Narayan Rane, staunchly opposing the move. OBC leader Bhujbal and Rane have termed the decision, which brings Marathas within the OBC reservation quota, as “unjust” and “an encroachment on the rights of OBCs”. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil at the protest venue after the state government accepted the latter's demands.(PTI)

In a damage-control bid, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the BJP would ensure that no injustice was done to OBCs. “As long as the BJP is in power, we will not let it happen,” he said. “Even chief minister Shinde is aware that the government wants to protect the interests of OBCs.” Fadnavis added that he would talk to “senior leaders in Delhi” if need be.

OBC leaders, on their part, have stepped up the pressure on the government. Following a second meeting of OBC outfits to decide the future course of action, Bhujbal said the government’s decision would mean the end of reservation for the existing castes in the OBC category. The OBC outfits have already announced a statewide protest yatra.

OBC leader Shabbir Ansari said that community members were worried about political reservation as well. “Forget about the reservation in jobs, as the latter are hardly available; we will be deprived of the political reservation in local bodies once the Marathas are included in our category” he said. “Our 27 percent reservation will be reduced by at least three percent. The state government has been claiming that it has issued 3.7 million certificates against 5.7 million records it found related to the Kunbis. In such a situation, it’s a do-or-die situation for us.”

Even as leaders in the ruling alliance state have jointly decided to defend the government’s decision, the differences within continue to come to the fore. Rane, himself a Maratha, has been opposing Jarange-Patil’s ever-growing litany of demands, and on Tuesday said the decision would mean “encroachment” on the rights of OBCs. He added that proud Marathas would never want to include themselves in the Kunbi community.

“It will lead to the suppression of Marathas, who enjoy historical antecedents, and encroach upon the rights of OBCs. The Maharashtra government should think it through. Maharashtra has 32 percent or 4 crore Marathas,” he posted on social media platform X.

The BJP leader, however, cancelled the press conference he was scheduled to address on Monday at the last minute, reportedly after pressure from ruling party leaders who thought it would send out a wrong message. “I am cancelling the press conference scheduled for today,” Rane posted on X, adding that this was a “delicate issue” that the government needed to think over. “I want to say that caste, religion and country are more important than any post,” he ended.

Fadnavis, while trying to placate both parties, said the government had taken a “balanced decision”. Reacting to Bhujbal’s remarks, he said that OBCs did not need to fear the notification issued by the government. “No injustice will be done to them,” he said. “The notification is a via media arrived at by the government to protect the interest of both the communities. I want to tell Bhujbal saheb that Kunbi certificates will not be issued without proof of records.”

The controversial draft notification was issued by the state government on January 26 in response to the Maratha march headed by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. The notification facilitates issuance of Kunbi certificates to all blood relations and relations by marriage on the paternal side (sage-soyare) on the basis of the Kunbi records. This has disturbed OBCs, as they feel that more than one crore Kunbi certificates are expected to be issued after the notification was issued.

OBC outfits have announced a Maharashtra yatra, which will be held across the state to bring OBC communities together. Community outfits have also appealed to members to register their objections to the draft notification.

Did Bhujbal resign in November?

Speculation was rife in political circles that Chhagan Bhujbal had resigned from the state cabinet in November to protest against the government’s stand on inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category. According to leaders from his party, the leader submitted his resignation on November 29 last year but it was turned down by chief minister Eknath Shinde and the two deputy chief ministers.

Bhujbal did not respond to calls and messages. His office, when asked, denied it.