Bhujbal slams BJP over Maratha quota GR

MUMBAI: While a turf war between Mahayuti partners Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ensued ahead of the local body polls, on Friday, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Chhagan Bhujbal threw a verbal salvo towards BJP warning it of consequences if it did not come out with a resolution to give justice to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community.

In an OBC Elgar Sabha in Beed, Bhujbal asked members of the community “to teach a lesson to all those who have taken a stand against your interest in the upcoming local body elections”. He slammed senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil for accepting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s demand of reservation for eligible Marathas in the OBC category, following which a GR was issued.

Several OBC leaders from the ruling parties also attended the sabha.

Bhujbal asked community members to “give a fitting reply” to those who have taken a stand against their interests during the polls. “Teach a lesson to those who have become leaders because of you,” he told the gathering.

He then urged the community not to field OBC candidates against each other, so that they can “come out as winners”. “Take Dalit, Adivasi (tribals) and Muslims along with you and the victory will be yours,” he emphasised.

He attacked his own cabinet colleague Vikhe-Patil, who also heads the state cabinet’s sub-committee on Maratha reservation, saying: “Vikhe-Patil came here and spread poison everywhere before leaving. We will also not leave him either.”

There has been much unrest within the OBC community since the state government issued a government resolution (GR) accepting the Hyderabad Gazette as a valid document to establish Kunbi credentials for the Maratha community on September 2. The move will enable more Marathas to get Kunbi certificates in the state, especially in the Marathwada region. The OBCs feel that it will eat into their own reservation pie. Friday’s rally was organised to consolidate the OBC community as a pressure group to scrap the GR. Bhujbal has been vocal about the community’s rights since the time the Maratha reservation picked up pace.

Bhujbal warned, “I want to tell BJP – it is because of OBCs that you have won 135-136 MLAs. We are not novices. Control your leaders such as Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. We have supported you this far but things can reverse,”

He also targeted senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who also belongs to the OBC community, and has been opposing the government’s decision on the Hyderabad Gazette. During the rally, Bhujbal showed an old video of Wadettiwar supporting Jarange-Patil’s demand for reservation from the OBC quota and asked him “not to play both sides”.