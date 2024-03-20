Bickering over seats, dissent rife in ruling, opposition alliances in state

MUMBAI: While both ruling and opposition alliances in Maharashtra are still on the negotiation tables before the final seat-share numbers can be revealed, infighting and voices of dissent have emerged from the districts over allotment of seats. Leaders from BJP have rebelled against its Madha MP Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar who was renominated. (HT Photo)

Dissent in Mahayuti

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

There has been a spree of resignations or threats by workers to resign in the ruling combine -- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and Nationalist Congress Party, led by Ajit Pawar. Leaders have also threatened to work against their parties, prompting damage control exercise by seniors.

Leaders from BJP have rebelled against its Madha MP Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar who was renominated, while over 200 local party workers in Raver, north Maharashtra, resigned protesting the renomination of MP Raksha Khadse. Likewise, in the neighbouring Jalgaon constituency, voices of dissent surfaced against Smita Wagh.

In Amravati, local Shiv Sena leaders have refused to work for BJP if the party picks sitting independent MP Navneet Rana as its candidate. Sena leader and former MP Anandrao Adsul has his eyes on the seat, declaring he will not work for the alliance if Rana is chosen.

After BJP announced the renomination of Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar from Madha, senior party leader Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil immediately called NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar faction to push his nephew Dhairyasheel. Ajit Pawar faction’s leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, who is batting for the candidature for his brother Sanjiv from Satara, joined hands with Mohite-Patils to oppose Nimbalkar. Similarly, supporters of party’s Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale, who is being fielded from Satara, have expressed their dismay over delay in announcing the candidature of the legislator. In Solapur, three sitting MLAs of BJP have demanded the candidature.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Nimbalkar and his brother Sanjiv in the presence of Ajit Pawar and leaders from two parties in Mumbai and have reportedly managed to restore peace. As BJP vice president Shrikant Bharatiya said, “Everything is alright. We have resolved the problem in Madha.”

In Shinde camp, Yavatmal-Washim MP Bhavana Gawali, Ramtek MP Krupal Tumane and Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale met CM Eknath Shinde amid the uncertainty over the renomination of the first two MPs, and complained about BJP’s claim on their seats. “Shindesaheb has told us the decision over the seat sharing will be finalised in two days. We requested him to intervene so that allies avoid statements at local levels as it damages the tie,” Shewale said after the meeting.

On the other hand, Ajit Pawar is displeased with his seat-share. “We have been demanding Satara, Gadchiroli and Parbhani constituencies, in addition to the three seats (Baramati, Raigad and Shirur) conceded to us. We may get only Parbhani,” said a leader from the faction.

The addition of a new partner -- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena -- to the Mahayuti, has also upset the Shinde faction as the new ally is expected dent its seat-share.

Despondent MVA

In MVA, Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are at loggerheads over Sangli, Ramtek, Mumbai North West, Mumbai South Central, Bhiwandi and Wardha.

The state Congress leadership has expressed unhappiness over the seat-share. On Tuesday morning former Congress MLA from Arvi, Wardha district, Amar Kale met NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar to discuss the Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. While Kale is keen to contest as a Congress candidate confident that it would be an easy win for him, Pawar declined his request, urging him to fight from his party instead. “Pawar said he does not want to relinquish Wardha as it is the only Lok Sabha constituency which his party has in Vidarbha. While he wants me to fight for his party, I will have to discuss it with party workers before taking a call,” said Kale.

The two parties also have differences over the Bhiwandi seat. Congress won the seat in 2009 and the party wants to stake its claim over it but Pawar has already had several discussions with prominent local leaders in Bhiwandi.

Likewise, there is a turf war in Sangli. Accompanied by local leaders, Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam and the party’s state president Nana Patole are demanding the party hold on to Sangli, its traditional stronghold, and not give it to Sena (UBT). Patole objected to wrestler Chandrahar Patil being named for the seat from the Thackeray faction by MP Sanjay Raut. He said their leader Vishal Patil was already being considered for Sangli.

Kadam said, “Chandrahar Patil joined the Thackeray faction just few days ago. That cannot be the reason to claim a seat where Congress already has a strong presence.”

In a counter-attack on Tuesday, Raut urged Patole to desist from “objectionable remarks”. “Sangli was given to us in the presence of central leaders at Nehru Centre last week. The state Congress president should be patient while talking about this seat – if someone wants to help BJP, he can do it,” said Raut.

Apart from Sangli, there’s a tug-of-war over Ramtek, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai North West constituencies as well. While Thackeray has already named Amol Kirtikar for Mumbai North West, Congress leader Sanjay Nirpum has staked claim on it. Shiv Sena won Ramtek in 2019 and 2014, hence Thackeray is holding on to it.

The differences could be resolved after the meeting of Congress leaders in Delhi.