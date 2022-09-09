Bidding adieu to Ganpati: How Mumbai, other cities marked Visarjan rituals
India's financial capital, Mumbai, saw huge crowds gathered at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. A sight to behold, devotees could be seen offering flowers and gulaal to Lord Ganesha.
The 10-day-long Ganeshotsava revelry has come to a close with idols being carried in vibrant processions for immersion throughout the country. In visuals emerging from different states, devotees were seen participating in massive numbers to bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha.
The streets in the city remained packed. The civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - had informed that it was ready with all the facilities for the visarjan (immersion) rituals at 73 natural and 162 artificial water bodies across the city in view of Anant Chaturdashi.
Stating that about 10,000 civic personnel and officials are deployed in the city on Friday, the civic body said the Ganpati immersion processions from Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai would be live telecast. The BMC has set up 188 control rooms in 24 civic wards across for the Ganesh festival and 786 lifeguards will be deputed at the various immersion points.
Pune also witnessed colorful celebrations as revellers bid adieu to Ganpati. Amid the sounds of drums, and women blowing conch shells, the larger-than-life display of devotion attracted many.
Preparations were decked up for the festivities as a senior official had informed that more than 8,000 police personnel will patrol the streets on the occasion. Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said CCTVs had been installed at several spots in the city for monitoring, while many roads will have traffic restrictions and diversions.
In Telangana, the state government has declared a holiday for government offices and educational institutes in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Visarjan visuals were captured in colourful photographs.
(With agency inputs)
