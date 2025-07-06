Bizman who defied Raj on Marathi backtracks after MNS attacks office

MUMBAI: A day after declaring that he did not know Marathi despite living in Mumbai for three decades and would not learn the language, entrepreneur and investment analyst Sushil Kedia apologised for his remarks, which he termed as an “overreaction”. Saying that he had realised his mistake and withdrawn his comments, he went on to shower praise on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray. Kedia’s apology was tendered soon after MNS workers tried to vandalise his Worli office on Saturday morning. Sushil Kedia (X / @sushilkedia)

In a video that went viral on social media, a few MNS workers, sporting scarves with the party name and symbol, could be seen gathered outside Kedia’s office and trying to smash the glass door with coconuts. A security guard made unsuccessful attempts to stop them, and after a few moments, a person who was inside the office brought down the shutters to prevent further damage. “We registered an offence and arrested five MNS workers,” said an official from Worli police station.

Soon after, Kedia posted a four-minute video statement on X. “My tweet happened in the wrong state of mind under duress and stress and now it is being manipulated to serve the interest of those who are looking to gain from this (language) controversy,” he said. “Having come under pressure over the violence inflicted on those who do not know Marathi, I ended up overreacting. I realised that I must take back my over-reactions and withdraw…” (Sic)

Kedia said that even after living for over 30 years in Mumbai, people like him could not hope to achieve the level of fluency of native Marathi persons, a fact that needed to be understood. “I accept my mistake and hope that they will change the environment so that we can learn and accept the Marathi language with ease,” he said.

On Friday, the entrepreneur had lanced a challenge at Raj in a social media post. “Do note @RajThackeray, I don’t know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus (Marathi people) I take pratigya (pledge) I won’t learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol? (What can you do?)” (Sic)

Kedia’s response was in retaliation to the June 29 attack on Babulal Khimaji Chaudhary (48), the owner of Jodhpur Sweet Mart in Mira Road. Chaudhary was slapped for not speaking in Marathi and particularly after he demanded to know what government rule required people to speak in Marathi.

The incident reignited the debate on language that was triggered after the state government mandated Hindi as a third language in primary schools. On Monday, the government had to scrap the two government resolutions issued to this effect after a movement was launched opposing its move, which got support not only from political parties but also from civil society and litterateurs.

After his initial defiant post, Kedia had sought protection from the police, claiming that he was being threatened by MNS workers. On Saturday, however, he did a complete turnaround and praised Raj Thackeray, saying that he had always had “appreciation” for and “gratitude” to the MNS chief. He hailed Raj for taking up “strong issues”, and added that he had the strength “to stand up for issues concerning everyone”.