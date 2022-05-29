BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked for remarks on Prophet Muhammad
htmetro@hindustantimes.com
Mumbai: National spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma has been booked for allegedly making objectionable comments on Prophet Muhammad during a news channel debate on Gyanvapi mosque.
The case is registered based on the complaint made by Irfan Abubakar Shaikh, a hotelier from south Mumbai. He works with Raza Academy as a joint secretary. Senior inspector Srikant Rajarampatil of the Pydhonie police station confirmed that the FIR has been registered against Sharma.
She has been booked under the charges of 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, for hatred or ill will between classes of Indian Penal Code.
Shaikh alleged in his complaint that he received a Twitter link on his WhatsApp. The link contains a video debate on Gyanvapi mosque, televised on an English news channel, where Sharma, along with three other members participated. Shaikh alleged that Sharma made objectionable remarks about Islam and its prophet, in an attempt to defame him.
The BJP spokesperson Sharma later said on a TV channel, “The entire debate was not shown in the video which was circulated. Some snippets of the video were circulated by Mohammad Zubair, who claims to be a fact-checker. But I will say, he is a fake spreader and circulated tweets with an intention to disturb communal harmony”.
She further shared, “Whatever I have quoted during the debate, I said from a particular religious scripture. If I am wrong, then a learned cleric will come forward and clarify it. I am receiving death threats, rape threat and beheading threats against me and my family. She also tagged the Delhi police in her tweet.
-
Int’l Yoga Day: U.P.’s BBAU, Lucknow univ getting ready for grand celebrations
As a build up to the International Yoga Day to be held on June 21, a practice session was started at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, recently. At the session, yoga instructor Sagar Saini is making beginners practice yoga. Celebrations at LU with Amrit Mahotsav hues This time the Lucknow University will celebrate the International Yoga Day in the spirit of Amrit Mahotsav organised by the government of India.
-
Four who posed as courier executives and robbed senior citizen arrested
Mumbai: Four men were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch for posing as courier executives and allegedly assaulting and robbing a 72-year-old woman of gold ornaments and cash worth ₹1.87 lakh at knifepoint from hethe victim, Pramila Mehta'salad residence on May 7. They are remanded in police custody till May 31. After checking the CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on three persons in the Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and made the arrest.
-
Ranas booked over welcome procession without permission in Amravati
NAGPUR Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have been booked by the Amravati police for violating various norms, including holding procession without permission, use of loudspeakers even after stipulated period and impeding traffic during a welcome event for the couple on Saturday. This was the first time the duo reached Amravati after the political face-off over loudspeakers in Mumbai and their subsequent arrest.
-
Parts of Delhi-NCR see rain, winds; weather to remain pleasant till tomorrow
According to the weather office, the maximum temperature settled at 40.7 degree Celsius, normal for this time of the season, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The India Meteorological Department has predicted “partly cloudy” weather and the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the region on Monday. “The weather is likely to remain pleasant on Monday,” it added.
-
Maharashtra likely to witness pre-monsoon rains from May 30
The onset of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra maybe around the normal dates. But parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness pre-monsoon rainfall from May 30 onwards giving a respite from the heat, as per India Meteorological Department officials. On Sunday, southwest monsoon onset was declared over Kerala, which was two days earlier than the normal dates. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at the India Meteorological Department added that at present there is wind discontinuity over Vidarbha and there is also a low-pressure line.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics