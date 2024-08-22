BKC Diamond Bourse employee killed after speeding tanker rams into his bike

MUMBAI: A 41-year-old man working in a firm at Bharat Diamond Bourse in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was killed in an accident on Tuesday after a speeding tanker hit him near the family court in Bandra. HT Image

The BKC police registered a case against the driver, Rajkumar Harijan, 35 and arrested him for causing death due to rash and negligent driving. Harijan went to the police station and turned himself in, said a police officer.

The incident occurred when Prateek Ramesh Shah was on his way to work. Around 8 am, he left home on his bike and near the Family Court Junction in BKC, a tanker dashed him from behind, resulting in Shah falling and sustaining severe injuries on his head.

Passersby alerted the police and rushed him to Gurunanak Hospital in Bandra East, where he was declared dead before admission. The family learned about the accident after Shah’s cousin got a call from the traffic police.

The case was registered based on the statement given by Shah’s younger brother against Harijan under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.