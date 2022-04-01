BMC approves pre-monsoon work of ₹545 crore
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday approved proposals worth ₹545 crore, for desilting of stormwater drains and reinstating trenching along roads, in preparation for the monsoon 2022.
In a statement on Thursday, the civic body said that a total of 30 proposals worth ₹545 crore were given administrative approval. Of these, 23 proposals worth ₹162 crore are for desilting of stormwater drains, and the remaining proposals costing ₹383 crore are for reinstating trenches that were dug up for various utilities.
This comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday criticised the civic body for sitting on proposals for pre-monsoon work. BJP said contractors will have a mere 1.5 months to complete pre-monsoon work, which is to be completed before June every year.
Every year, works are approved by the standing committee, the statutory body with the authority over financial matters of the BMC. This is the first time since 1984, in 38 years, that an administrator has been appointed to the civic body to oversee the daily work of the municipal corporation, owing to the gap between the election of a new municipal corporation, and the dissolution of the general body elected in 2017.
In its statement on Thursday, BMC said work orders for the pre-monsoon work will be issued to the contractors immediately so that pre-monsoon work can start right away. On Thursday, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had met municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and demanded that work on monsoon preparedness start immediately across Mumbai.
-
500 women drivers to hit Delhi’s streets in e-autos
Delhi's public transport sector is undergoing a metamorphosis of sorts — one that aims to make it more gender equal and environmental friendly. After nearly two decades of having just a lone woman auto-rickshaw driver, Delhi on Thursday got 500 more women drivers, and also the highest number of electric autos in any state in India, with the government issuing permits to 3,500 e-auto owners, 500 of whom are women.
-
Court orders probe against Eshwarappa over ‘provocative comments’
A special court for people's representatives has passed an order to hold a probe against rural development and panchayati raj minister KS Eshwarappa over alleged provocative statements made by Eshwarappa following murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Jingade. The court has asked police personnel of Doddapete station in Shivamogga district to hold the probe and file a report to it.
-
20 Congress legislators seek meeting with Sonia, leaders deny rift in ranks
Sparking speculation about turbulence within the state unit, around 20 Congress legislators have sought an audience with party president Sonia Gandhi. They are expected to voice their disgruntlement at party ministers and office-bearers in the state. Congress leaders in Maharashtra are upset at ally Nationalist Congress Party stealing a march over them and gradually trying to eat into its political and social base. A senior legislator from Bhor-Velha in Pune district, Sangram Thopte, however, denied that there was any disgruntlement in the party.
-
HC nod to Punjab pvt schools for submission of ‘continuation fee’
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday allowed 100-odd private schools in Punjab to deposit continuation fee for the year 2021-2022. The order was passed by the bench of Justice TS Dhindsa on the plea of Punjab private school organisation, a Patiala-based body with 102 members across the state, which had challenged the Punjab School Education Board instructions on the issue in July 2020.
-
Khattar yields to Dushyant’s demand to restore 3% sports quota jobs in Haryana
Yielding to Khattar's alliance partner, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government has decided to restore the 3% quota for sportspersons in Group C government jobs in Haryana. Khattar said there is already 10% reservation for sportspersons in Group D jobs. Hindustan Times was the first to report last Wednesday on how Khattar and Khattar's deputy Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party were at odds on the issue of 3% sports quota.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics