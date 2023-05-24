Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday demolished nine commercial structures as part of widening of Marve Road from fire station to T junction in Malad west. 9 structures demolished for Marve Road widening

A total of 17 structures, including the bungalow of a priest of St Anthony’s Church Malvani, will be affected in the widening of Marve Road leading to Madh island.

A 113-metre stretch was cleared with the help of five labourers, two dumpers, six police personnel and five engineers.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner, P north ward, said, “The church authorities have moved court and are refusing to hand over the land which comprises the priest’s bungalow. The matter will come up for hearing post June 5.”

On November 12,2020, the proposal for clearance of a bottleneck of Marve Road from Lotus Talao to Posri talao in Malad west had come up for discussion at the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) for an NOC. St Anthony Church Malvani is listed under Grade II A category of the proposed heritage list of 2012 and the father’s bungalow is a part of the heritage site.

“However, the main structure of the church is not affected. It was also informed that there are developed properties with requisite setback. Hence, there is no scope to shift the road against the sanctioned road line,” the MHCC had observed.

The MHCC also stated that the committee was of the opinion that the “father’s residence” structure does not reflect significant heritage features.

“Considering the larger interest of public and mobility, the committee was not averse to widening the road to remove the bottleneck. However, being a heritage site, the committee requested clarification whether all other requisite approvals have been obtained and whether stakeholders had been informed in regard to the proposed road widening,” the MHCC had observed in the past.

The manager of the church remained unavailable for comment.

