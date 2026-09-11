BMC directs MU to allow feeding of stray dogs at Kalina campus

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed the University of Mumbai (MU) to ensure that animal lovers and voluntary organisations are not prevented from feeding stray dogs on the Kalina campus. The directive was issued after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) raised concern over restrictions imposed by university authorities on the entry of dog feeders’ groups. Photo for representation (HT PHOTO)

As reported by HT on September 7, around 80-85 stray dogs residing in the university’s 280-acre Vidyanagari campus were reportedly left without regular food after university security personnel denied entry to animal lovers and dog feeding groups, starting August 25. According to activists, the volunteers used to feed the dogs twice a day.

On September 6, Nitin Nanavare, secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (Manvise), wrote to the BMC and the university administration, demanding that the restrictions be withdrawn. He also sought an inquiry against officials responsible for preventing volunteers from entering the campus.

Taking note of the complaint, the BMC’s animal health department on Wednesday directed the university not to prevent people from entering the campus for the purpose of feeding stray dogs. The BMC has also convened an all-party meeting on September 16 to discuss the matter, according to a letter sent by the assistant general manager of the animal health department to the MU Vice-Chancellor.

The letter referred to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, and said that the BMC was working on establishing shelters for stray dogs in public places, such as educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots and railway stations.

A proposal has been prepared for constructing shelters at Anik Gaon, Mulund and Malvani, while the process of finalising sites for such shelters at Airoli Octroi Naka and Mahul is nearing completion, the letter said. A committee has also been formed to identify suitable land for the purpose under the district collector’s jurisdiction, it noted.