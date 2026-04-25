MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s improvements committee has approved a proposal to set up cath lab facilities (cardiac catheterisation) in three suburban hospitals – K G Bhaba Hospital in Bandra, KV Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, and Shri Harilal Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali – under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. BMC nod for pvt cath labs in three civic hospitals

The project will be awarded to private firms for a 10-year period, with provisions for two extensions of 10 years each based on performance, taking the total possible tenure to 30 years.

It will be implemented in line with the revised 2025-26 guidelines and earlier resolutions of the civic body and its improvements committee. The policy also outlines the levy of ground rent for land leased for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional purposes, including entities registered under the Mumbai Public Trusts Act, 1950.

Under the PPP framework, the selected operator must provide cath lab services to BMC patients at prescribed rates, with no provision for overcharging. The company will also be required to implement all applicable government health schemes, facilitate patient enrolment, and establish a dedicated help desk.

Reimbursement from the BMC will be permitted only in cases where costs cannot be recovered under government schemes, and only after the operator demonstrates that all such avenues have been exhausted. Claims will undergo strict scrutiny and must be supported by complete documentation, failing which the operator will bear the cost.

The civic body has also made it mandatory that no patient be denied admission or treatment under any circumstances, ensuring uninterrupted access to critical cardiac care.

Ashraf Azmi, Congress group leader in the BMC and a member of the improvements committee, criticised the move, questioning the administration’s increasing reliance on outsourcing to private players. He told the media that while corporators are given an opportunity to raise concerns, key issues are often overlooked.

Referring to Shatabdi Hospital, Azmi said over ₹1,200 crore has already been spent, yet services such as cath labs are now being outsourced. “At this rate, even departments like hepatology and orthopaedics will be handed over to private players,” he said.

He further argued that while capital expenditure has increased and revenue spending reduced, largely directed towards bridges and infrastructure, greater investment should instead be made in healthcare, sanitation, water supply and education.

Azmi also pointed to land allotments to private institutions and trusts, including BSES Hospital, VN Desai Hospital, and SevenHills Hospital in the past as evidence of a growing outsourcing trend.

“The Century Mills land and the Worli asphalt plant plot have been auctioned. If this continues, nothing will remain with the BMC,” he said.

Calling for a rollback of the PPP policy introduced in 2023, Azmi remarked, “Why is the administration continuing to bring forward such proposals?”

Sandhya Doshi, chairperson of the improvements committee was unavailable for comment.