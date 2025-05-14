Mumbai: Despite strong opposition from citizens and civic groups, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opened a seafood plaza at Carter Road promenade, citing cultural promotion of the indigenous koli (fisher) community. The food plaza, launched on May 2, will feature seafood stalls managed by koli women self-help groups and will be open on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. BMC opens seafood plaza at Carter Road promenade despite residents’ opposition

According to BMC officials, the initiative aims to preserve and promote the traditional coastal culture of Mumbai’s original inhabitants–the kolis. However, several resident groups have raised concerns about the food plaza’s legality and its impact on the environment and public safety.

The Impact Group, a coalition of citizens from the Bandra-Khar-Santacruz areas, alleged that the plaza was established in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. The group claimed the project proceeded despite repeated objections from local residents and people who regularly go for walks on the promenade, who view the development as an encroachment on public recreational space.

Further raising the stakes, the group also accused the BMC of allowing illegal cooking practices at the site, including the use of gas cylinders and open flames, which they claimed are prohibited in public areas as per civic guidelines. They also claimed the food plaza is operating without mandatory permissions, such as a no-objection certificate from the fire department and a health department licence.

“Is the BMC actively promoting illegality?” questioned a spokesperson from the Impact Group, pointing to increasing litter and unmanaged waste along the promenade as signs of environmental degradation and mismanagement.

Dinesh Pallawad, assistant commissioner of the BMC’s H West ward, defended the initiative. “We have allowed koli women to operate only thrice a week. There are no cooking arrangements on-site. Food is prepared off-site and sold at the stalls. We’ve taken into account citizen concerns and have deployed staff to ensure cleanliness and prevent littering. Alcohol is not permitted, and conditions have been laid down to regulate the operation,” he said.

However, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has taken cognisance of the residents’ complaints. On May 13, the authority directed the Mumbai suburban collector to conduct a thorough verification of the food plaza’s compliance with CRZ regulations and past court orders. The MCZMA has requested a detailed report within 15 days and has asked for appropriate action if violations are confirmed.

The matter has divided public opinion. While many residents have opposed the food plaza, some seasoned activists and longtime residents of the area have expressed support for it.

“The food plaza is on the extended part of the promenade, leading towards the koli area itself and, honestly, I see nothing wrong with it,” said a local activist, who requested anonymity. “I distinctly remember reading a government resolution from the 1980s that stated the first right to the seafront belongs to the kolis, specifically for purposes like parking their boats, repairing nets, drying their catch, and other fishing-related activities.”

The activist further said that this extended part of the promenade was built much later in 2018, essentially an afterthought, and came up on a reclaimed shoreline leading to the koli area.

“So if, for a couple of days a week, koli fisherwomen are allowed to sell their fresh catch here, giving citizens access to affordable seafood, far cheaper than what’s sold at the food stalls across the road, I think it’s completely fair. They’re not occupying road space illegally like street hawkers. If they were doing this from mobile vans or obstructing traffic, I might have a different view. But in this context, I believe it’s not only acceptable but it’s empowering for these women, who are also the original inhabitants of Mumbai,” the activist added.