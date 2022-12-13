BMC plans potpourri of resources beneath beautified Malad East flyover

Mumbai: A major facelift is on the anvil for the 150-metre-long flyover in Malad (East), connecting Goregaon and Kandivali via the Western Express Highway (WEH). The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s P North ward is set to utilise the unused spaces beneath the flyover to create something that is both aesthetic and functional.

While the concept of a garden under a flyover was first implemented in Matunga, the space beneath the Malad East flyover will be uniquely multi-purpose, encompassing a place for medical emergency services, a rain shelter, a jogging track, an amphitheatre, a study area, a yoga space and a public toilet. The cost of the project is estimated at ₹2.4 crore, and the 25,000 square-feet area under the flyover will be designed by MM Naik Architects.

Architect Amit Vishwakarma told HT that one of the objectives of the beautification was to create a breathing space outside the congestion of the nearby slums. “We have several slum areas on that particular site such as Pushpa Park, Kurar village and Tanji Nagar but no open spaces for residents to walk or for children to play. That’s why we have planned this recreational space.” The space will be a democratic one for both the adjoining slums and nearby residents.

The amphitheatre space is primarily aimed at students from the nearby colleges. “We will have seating areas with steps, which could be used by students as a study area,” said Vishwakarma. “The area under the bridge goes directly towards Datta Mandir road and the Malad subway, around which there are several colleges. This space could be a good halt point for students, either for educational activities or to relax.”

The area near Dutta Mandir going towards Malad subway is a Centre of Defence (CoD) meant for the Army. “To educate and inspire kids, portraits and pictures of soldiers who performed heroic feats during wars will be put up,” said Vishwakarma.

On the other side of the bridge two utility structures will be provided. “One of these is a public toilet, since there’s no toilet nearby,” said Vishwakarma. However, even the toilet will have an unusual element—a BEST bus theme—for the aesthetic feel. “People should feel they are visiting a fancy place,” he quipped.

The other block is a medical emergency space. “The concept of catering to medical emergencies on the highway is being explored for the first time,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner, P (North) ward. “We will have a First Aid centre with an ambulance on standby. Accident victims can avail of First Aid and serious cases can be taken to hospital.”

Commenting on the challenges faced, Vishwakarma said that they aimed to have something innovative and functional, yet aesthetic. “So we visited the site and created our own brief,” he said. “We added elements that are functional and yet beautified the area.”