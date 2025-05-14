BMC plans two unmanned electric boats to clear garbage off Gateway

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plans to deploy two electric unmanned boats to collect garbage near Gateway of India from the first week of June. Mumbai, India - June 22, 2021: BMC workers clear garbage using JCB earthmover during low tide on Mahim beach, that flows into the sea through the Mithi river, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 22, 2021. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

“There was a long back and forth between the Mumbai Maritime Board (MMB) and the BMC on who is responsible for the garbage at Gateway and Apollo Bunder,” said Kiran Dighavkar, deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) and added, “We’ve come up with the mechanism of unmanned electric boats, so they’re eco friendly and appropriate for the sea.”

Another officer said that the boats will be controlled remotely, and would be deployed based on high tide timings. “One boat will be stationed at Gateway and another at Badhwar Park at Apollo Bundar, where waste accumulates,” he said.

The boats, worth ₹1.2 crore each, will use a conveyor belt system to collect waste upto 1,200 kgs. This is an effort to make the tourist spots cleaner, improve the water quality and marine life, reduce the risk to public health, prevent the spread of disease through water contamination and reduce the harm to the fishing industry caused by the garbage.

“The 4-meter-long boat will be built durably with a rugged frame to withstand the sea. It will have cameras, an AI based dashboard, solar charging and a self-docking system with magnets to keep the boat secure during tidal changes and will be able to function for eight hours for a stretch. The cost also includes the cost of a year’s operation and maintenance,” the tender document mentioned.