Mumbai: In a bid to streamline governance and enhance administrative efficiency, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a significant reshuffle in key positions. The restructuring includes the transfer and posting of seven joint municipal commissioners and deputy municipal commissioners, as well as the promotion and reassignment of 12 assistant commissioners across the city’s 25 administrative wards. BMC reshuffles posting of 12 ward officers and seven joint municipal commissioners

The changes have been implemented under the directives of BMC chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani, with the objective of ensuring better governance and seamless implementation of work assignments.

However, sources within the civic administration have indicated that political pressure influenced at least one of the transfers. Nitin Shukla, assistant commissioner of F North Ward (Matunga), was reportedly moved under pressure from a local politician. Shukla, who had recently taken charge, had earned public appreciation for his proactive governance. His transfer comes amid an online campaign launched by Matunga residents against the politician, alleging interference in civic operations. The campaign gained traction following the administration’s stalled attempt to remove over two dozen illegal flower stalls encroaching on the pavements outside Matunga Post Office.

Key transfers and promotions

As part of the restructuring, several senior officials have been reassigned to new roles:

Joint municipal commissioners and deputy commissioners:

-Vishwas Shankarwar, formerly joint commissioner of Zone 4, is now joint commissioner for Property Tax Assessment and Collection, with additional duties as Liaison Officer for the Backward Classes Cell.

-Dr Bhagyashree Kapse, deputy commissioner of Zone 7, has been reassigned as deputy commissioner of Zone 4.

-Sanjay Kurhade, deputy commissioner for Public Health and Project Director of the Mumbai District AIDS Control Organisation, will now serve as deputy commissioner of Zone 7.

Promotions to deputy municipal commissioner rank:

-Sharad Ughade, assistant commissioner of D Ward (Malabar Hill), has been promoted to deputy commissioner for Public Health, with additional responsibilities in the IT Department and the Mumbai District AIDS Control Organisation.

-Ajit Ambi, assistant commissioner of G North Ward (Dadar West), is now deputy commissioner for parks and cardens.

-Pandurang Gosavi, chief accountant for Water Supply and Sanitation, has been promoted to deputy commissioner of the Central Purchase Department.

-Vishwas Mote, assistant commissioner of M West Ward (Chembur), will now serve as deputy commissioner for Zone 3.

Transfers and additional charges:

-Vinayak Vispute, previously in charge of H West Ward (Bandra West), has been transferred to G North Ward (Dadar-Mahim), with additional responsibilities for encroachment removal across the Eastern and Western suburbs.

-Manish Valanju, Assistant commissioner of K East Ward (Andheri East), has been reassigned to D Ward (Malabar Hill) and given additional responsibility for the Market Division.

-Alka Sasane, formerly of M East Ward, will now serve as assistant commissioner for S Ward.

-Nitin Shukla, transferred from F North Ward (Matunga), will now serve in B Ward.

New assistant commissioners appointed via MPSC:

The BMC has also appointed four new assistant commissioners selected through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission:

-Dinesh Pallawad – H West Ward (Bandra West)

-Yogita Kolhe – T Ward (Mulund)

-Ujwal Ingol – M East Ward (Govandi-Mankhurd)

-Arun Kshirsagar – F North Ward (Matunga)

Additional appointments and reassignments:

-Ajay Patne will temporarily hold charge as assistant commissioner for P South Ward (Goregaon).

-Shankar Bhosale has been reassigned as full-time assistant commissioner for M West Ward (Chembur), after previously holding charge of B Ward (Dongri).

-Navnath Ghadge, deputy chief engineer (In-charge) for the Urban Sanitation Programme in the Solid Waste Management Department, will also take on the role of Assistant Commissioner for K East Ward (Andheri East).

-Sanjay Ingle, deputy chief engineer for Swimming Pools, has been appointed as the full-time Assistant Commissioner for C Ward (Marine Lines).