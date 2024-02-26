 BMC should conduct a referendum on ‘central park’ at racecourse, says ex-BJP corporator | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
BMC should conduct a referendum on ‘central park’ at racecourse, says ex-BJP corporator

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 26, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Mumbai: Former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has written to the BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal that the fate of Mahalaxmi racecourse, where a 320-acre central park of international standards is proposed, should be decided with a referendum, allowing the citizens to vote on the matter.

Mumbai, India - February 05, 2023: Indian Derby 2023 held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, February 05, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - February 05, 2023: Indian Derby 2023 held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, February 05, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Narwekar said that the approval of 500-odd members of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) for the proposed redevelopment of the racecourse is not enough. The land belongs to Mumbaiites, and their say in this matter and votes are most important, he added.

Narwekar, in his letter to Chahal, demanded the setting up of a high-power committee (HPC) that can take the voice of all stakeholders, considering the importance of racecourse land for the city. Now, before making any move, the BMC must conduct a referendum on the issue, he added.

“If the BMC commissioner thinks that central park is what the city needs. I demand that the BMC must conduct a referendum before going ahead with this ambitious plan. The voice of citizens in the BMC shouldn’t be excluded just because there is no elected body. Any move of going ahead with the proposal is nothing but a betrayal of the citizens,” said Narwekar.

For not holding any consultations with the public and seeking transparency on the issue, Narwekar has been opposing plans for developing a central park, which will include taking over 120 acres of RWITC land and merging it with a 175-acre garden of coastal road to create ‘Mumbai Central Park’.

“If the BMC fails to act on the demand of holding the referendum on the racecourse plan, the issue will be taken up with chief minister Eknath Shinde. We will let go of such an important and largest piece of land under the garb of redevelopment and creation of a central park. We will fight tooth and nail to save this open space,” added Narwekar.

Follow Us On