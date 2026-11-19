MUMBAI: Chainsaws got to work at Versova’s beloved Nana Nani Park on Wednesday morning, hacking trees to make way for the Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road project. Local residents had fought a gritty but losing battle to spare the park, a community hub and a green lung in their neighbourhood. BMC workers axe trees at Nana Nani Park in Versova to make way for construction of the Bandra-Versova Coastal Road (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)

The coastal road will cost the park a large part of its tree cover so that an interchange can be built for the infrastructure project. A total of 184 trees will be felled inside the park and another 164 will be transplanted at Seven Bungalows in Versova.

Conceived as a community-led initiative, the Nana Nani Park transformed a former dumpsite into one of the neighbourhood’s most popular green spaces. Opened in 2001, it has since been a cherished public space for residents of all ages in the densely populated Andheri-Versova belt. Notices pasted on trees inside the park recently announced their death sentence.

The move triggered opposition from local residents, who said the park is used for recreation, exercise and social interaction. Many residents have also criticised the BMC about hacking mature trees – natural carbon sponges – at a time when Mumbai is struggling with deteriorating air quality.

Dhaval Shah of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens’ Association said, “The park is a second home for a large number of local residents who come here to unwind and enjoy themselves. Many are emotionally attached to it. More funds should be allocated to bring in modern tree-transplantation technologies from abroad so that more trees can be saved instead of being cut.”

Actor Richa Chadha joined the protest, questioning the civic body’s decision. In a post on X, she asked why trees planted by citizens were being removed when Mumbai’s air quality was already making it difficult to breathe.

In a campaign launched around two months ago, residents had proposed an alternative alignment for the coastal road at Versova, so that the park and local ecosystem were not impacted. They warned that constructing an elevated road over the park would deprive it of sunlight, eventually affecting the vegetation and rendering the entire park unusable.

Residents had suggested extending the sea-link road by another 2 km northwards, with an exit near Versova beach, from Shivpujan Sitapati Niwas Road. They said this alternative alignment would also spare adjoining mangroves from destruction. Residents had also urged the BMC to explore better transplantation technologies before proceeding with the removal of mature trees from the neighbourhood’s green space.

Residents mounted a valiant fight but the BMC went ahead with their original plan. As a procedural formality, citizens were invited to submit objections and suggestions to the Versova interchange in February. Around 3,200 objections poured in. In May, the BMC’s Tree Authority, the body that decides proposals involving the removal and transplantation of trees, cleared the axing of 184 trees in the park and transplantation of another 164.