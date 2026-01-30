Mumbai: In a move to strengthen its fight against worsening air quality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) environment and climate change department will be procuring 29 multi-purpose dust-mitigation vehicles for regular pollution control across the city. BMC to get 29 dust-mitigation vehicles at a cost of ₹79.5 crore

The vehicles, being acquired at a cost of ₹79.5 crore, will be equipped with dust suction systems, water sprinklers, jet spraying facilities, fogging and misting units, and street sweeping and washing mechanisms. This marks the first time the BMC’s environment department will have its own dedicated fleet.

“The first lot of seven vehicles is expected to arrive in about three months, while the remaining vehicles will be inducted over the next nine months. The cost also includes operation and maintenance expenses for the first year,” said Avinash Kate, deputy municipal commissioner (environment and climate change).

Unlike the 24 misting vehicles currently deployed at ward levels, the new multi-purpose vehicles will be stationed at pollution hotspots identified through air quality monitoring. “These will be dedicated pollution control vehicles, deployed strategically to curb high pollution levels more effectively,” Kate said.

The vehicles are being custom-built on Tata truck chassis by a Pune-based firm, tailored to the specific requirements of the environment department. Similar models are already in use in cities such as Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar and Pune.

This is the BMC environment department’s first major air-pollution-related procurement since its formation in October 2024.

As part of ongoing mitigation efforts, the civic body deployed around 300 water tankers for street washing between January 16 and 27, while 120 misting vehicles were operational during the same period. Additionally, BMC’s 94 flying squads issued stop-work notices to 1,189 construction sites till January 28 for violations contributing to air pollution.