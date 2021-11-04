BMC to revamp precincts of Gateway of India

To provide a clear view of the heritage monument and the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, from the approach road, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon revamp the precincts of the Gateway of India. According to the plan approved by the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC), the plaza building, built 15 years ago inside the premises, will be demolished and reconstructed nearby. The existing garden around the Shivaji Maharaj statue and fountain will be opened for the public. The project is likely to cost ₹20 crore.

Gateway of India that overlooks the Arabian Sea, was erected to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary to Mumbai in the 20th century, which is one of the popular tourists’ sites today.

Currently, the view is blocked by a plaza at the entrance.

An official from the BMC said, “The new design will ensure visual access to visitors so that people can see the Gateway of India, the sea and will get a chance to see the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is currently lost in all the visual clutter.”

The MHCC’s no-objection certificate (NOC) requires the BMC to maintain the vista of the customs building, which is a very old structure and a part of the original setting of the Gateway of India but is not a listed heritage building.

The MHCC in its approval, recently stated, “The proposed structures of ticketing, security office and toilet shall be kept as narrow and as small as possible, in terms of footprint and appearance. Maximum effort shall be made to open up the view of the existing ‘Customs Building’ which is part of the original setting of the Gateway of India site.”

The approval further states, “Existing garden around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue and fountain will be opened up for the public. It was also advised to streamline all services, light-poles, security systems, railings and dustbins in a minimal way to complement the heritage site.

The civic body said that the idea is to streamline the entire surrounding without any ad-hoc placement of security tents. The eateries inside the plaza will also be shifted within the premises before the ticket counter. The civic body is likely to do away with the heavy barricading at the entrance. The committee has suggested the implementation of advanced surveillance, security technology to reduce the physical requirement of structures and manpower.

The plan came into the picture after last year after the state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, in a meeting with deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar, had discussed the development and conservation of 22 tourist sites, including the Gateway of India. The tourism department led by Thackeray has also planned to hold a sound and light show at the site. As per the initial discussions, the light show will be based on different themes related to the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Marathas and the freedom movement among others.

Further, according to BMC officials, since the maintenance of the site and area around it is divided among various agencies, it will also write to several agencies informing them about the plan. Also, the state government in September last year constituted a committee of senior officials from the BMC, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), the state archaeological department, Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) and the police department owing to multiple agencies involved. The heritage structure and the 100-metre area near it come under the state archaeological department, while the jetty and boating area is under the MbPT. The area outside it falls under the BMC, which includes the plaza approach pathways.