BMC to take over road from MIAL after Fadnavis complains

Mumbai: A 5.3 kilometer stretch of Air India Road -- leading from Nehru Road to Kalina Kurla Road -- in H (East)-Ward, a VVIP gateway, is riddled with bad patches, potholes and a damaged drain. The poorly maintained thoroughfare caught the attention of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently, while local residents had repeatedly complained about it earlier.

The deputy CM’s intervention has led the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ask for the possession and ownership of this road from Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) to ensure its upkeep.

Alka Sasane, assistant commissioner, H (East)-Ward, told Hindustan Times, that the deputy CM, who often drives through this road during weekends, had complained to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal about its bad condition and asked to rectify it. But there was a hitch – the road does not belong to the BMC.

“We have floated a work order and even asked for ownership of that stretch (between Gate number 1 and 8) from MIAL. We can then make a provision in the budget and it will be our responsibility to maintain it,” Sasane said, adding that she has already communicated about the handover to MIAL.

“If we become the owners of that stretch, our image will not get tarnished due to the pothole ridden road. Citizens are not aware that the road does not belong to BMC but they believe we own it,” she added.

Two letters sent to MIAL, in September and October, underscored that the H(East)-Ward office had received several complaints from both local residents and elected representatives on the bad condition of the road, which worsens during heavy rainfall as it causes waterlogging. A drain on the road is also in a damaged condition.

The letter also mentioned that Fadnavis had issued instructions on August 24 for a pothole-free Ganpati immersion during monsoon.

“Since it is a VVIP route, it is requested to maintain the bad patches, improve the existing storm water drain and keep the road ready for smooth flow of traffic,” said Sasane’s letter.

In September, Hindustan Times had reported that the BMC chief had also announced that they will maintain both the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH), as it wanted to be the single nodal agency in charge of the maintenance of two of Mumbai’s most important roads, instead of Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA).

While the official handover is yet to be completed, SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner, confirmed to HT that MMRDA has already agreed to BMC’s proposal to maintain WEH and EEH.

