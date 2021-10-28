BMC urges Mumbai citizens to get registered for voting in a special drive from Nov 1 to 30

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday urged citizens to get themselves registered for voters’ card in a special drive being conducted by the election commission between November 1 and 30.

According to BMC officials, along with registration, correction of names and addresses will also be possible during the drive. Citizens who turn 18 on January 1, 2022 will also be eligible to cast their vote. The upcoming polls for 227 seats of the BMC are expected to be held in February 2022.

In the city, during the 2017 BMC elections, there were around 9.2 million voters, which went up to around 9.6 million in 2019 during Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The number is now expected to have crossed the 10 million mark.

Further, the websites – www.nvsp.in and www.ceo.maharashtra.nic.in – will be available for online registration of voters while the toll-free number 1950 is available for voter registration inquiry. The final voters’ list will be published on January 5, 2022 after completing all formalities related to the correction, claims and objections related to the voter list. The same list will be valid for the coming elections of the BMC.

Meanwhile, the BMC has already kicked off preparations for the upcoming civic polls. The BMC has started the process of verification for delimitation of boundaries of the 24 administrative wards. Post this, the BMC will submit the list to the state election commission for suggestions and objections. The BMC is also expected to increase the number of booths this year in view of Covid-19 to ensure social distancing while conducting voting.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ameet Satam on Thursday wrote to UPS Madan, State Election Commissioner alleging wrongdoing in data submitted by the BMC in delimitation process that involves changing boundaries of the 24 administrative wards in the city.

Satam in his letter said, “We have been informed there is huge difference in the rough draft submitted by the BMC election as well as assessment department to Municipal Commissioner’s office on October 24 and the one submitted by the BMC to state election commission on October 26.” Satam further alleged, “There has been political interference and a proposal suiting the needs of the ruling party in the BMC as well as the state was prepared outside, sent to Municipal Commissioner’s office and submitted to state election commission. The proposal has shifting of census enumeration block no’s from one ward to another specifically in western suburbs only to suit the need of a particular party and has been monitored and prepared by a cabinet minister.” However, no comment was available on the above allegations from the BMC.