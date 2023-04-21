Mumbai: Around 216 final year students pursuing Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) have filed a complaint with the University of Mumbai (MU) seeking correction on being marked zero in the paper on corporate communication and public relations. More than 200 students complain to MU over scoring ‘zero marks’ in paper

The third-year BMS exam was conducted in December last year. It took MU after almost three-and-half months to declare the results.

Some students have both RR (Result Reserve) and zero marks shown in the result. Students have now raised questions about being marked zero only on one subject despite scoring well on other papers, and are worried about having to reappear for the examination.

Pradeep Sawant of Yuva Sena attributed the errors in assessment and mark sheets to the absence of a full-time Controller of Examination (CoE)

“The university should immediately hire a full-time Controller of Examinations. Also, an effective mechanism should be implemented to prevent these mistakes,”’ said Sawant.

University officials said, “236 students’ results have been RR in BMS session 5 result. The results of students who have entered wrong seat numbers and wrong barcodes have been RR. The answer sheet of these students will be searched manually and the result will be announced. These students have got zero due to technical error, it will be rectified and the revised result will be declared.”