Body bags case: ED questions former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar in relation to the money laundering case for alleged irregularities in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s purchase of body bags at inflated rates for COVID-19 victims. She was earlier called last Thursday but had sought time on health grounds. (Representative file photo)

Pednekar arrived at ED ‘s office located in south Mumbai in the afternoon on Tuesday.

It was alleged that the civic body had purchased body bags at an inflated rate from an Aurangabad supplier and the federal agency is probing the roles of those involved in the irregularities and trail of the proceeds of crime in the case.

ED is investigating allegations against Pednekar, who was then Mumbai’s mayor, that she had influenced the award of the civic body-bag contract via instructions.

However, Pednekar had denied the charge related to her influencing the contract’s award via issuance of instructions in any manner, including telephonic, during her earlier questioning by the ED which took place last year, people aware of the developments had said.

The agency is yet to come across any monetary transaction linking her to the case, the above people added.

After her questioning by ED last November, Pednekar spoke to media persons denying any wrongdoing.

“I was called as part of ED’s inquiry and so I came, there is no allegation against me. As a citizen I must cooperate with ED’s inquiry and that I have done. They asked me questions and gave all the correct answers. They need certain documents, and I will provide them through my lawyer soon”, she had said.

The agency had in June 2023 recovered documents during its searches at around 15 locations in Mumbai.

BMC’s ₹4,000 crore expenditure on Covid-related contracts included those related to the purchase of body bags.

It was revealed that the BMC had allegedly purchased body bags at two different rates within a year.

It was revealed that the BMC allegedly concluded a deal on body bags from the supplier at over ₹6,700 a piece.

The civic body a year later allegedly purchased body bags at a price that was lesser than the previous one.

The agency’s money laundering case is based on the first information report (FIR) registered in August 2023 by Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Pednekar, two senior BMC officials --- a former additional municipal commissioner (projects) and a deputy municipal commissioner of the civic Central Purchase Department --- and the supplier.

The EOW registered the case under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), based on a complaint filed by a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.