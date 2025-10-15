Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bollywood-themed ‘beautification’ below Metro 2 scrapped

    Suburban Mumbai guardian minister Ashish Shelar confirmed to HT that he had instructed MMRDA officials to scrap the project on Tuesday

    Published on: Oct 15, 2025 6:06 AM IST
    By Ateeq Shaikh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: After receiving flak from Bandra residents, including the Congress’ former civic councillor Asif Zakaria, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided not to go ahead with the Bollywood-themed beautification project planned below Metro 2B. The development authority is executing Mumbai Metro 2, which connects Dahisar East with Mandale in Mankhurd via Bandra and Kurla.

    Mumbai, India - Nov. 28, 2024: the bollywood themed gallery at Bandra West below Metro 2B in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, November 28, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
    Mumbai, India - Nov. 28, 2024: the bollywood themed gallery at Bandra West below Metro 2B in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, November 28, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    “I have learnt that there was a meeting held today (Tuesday) between MMRDA officials and the Mumbai Suburban guardian minister, where it was decided to shelve this project, as it faced stiff resistance from Bandra residents,” Zakaria told Hindustan Times. He also posted on X announcing this and terming it ‘People’s power’. “Finally, better sense prevailed. Victory for citizens’ voices!!! The proposed wasteful 300-crore Bollywood-themed project under Metro 2 line from Bandra to Juhu has been scrapped after I first raised the issue with regular follow-ups, and citizens joined in through our signature campaign opposing this wasteful expenditure,” read the post.

    For a little over a year now, Zakaria has been opposing the beautification project which was proposed on the road median. In fact, this was one of the points of his assembly election campaign last year. Going by Zakaria’s claims, the project had procedural flaws such as no tenders, no expression of interest, a consultant being paid under variation without sanction, and no maintenance plans.

    MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee did not respond to Hindustan Times’ attempt to get his version. Suburban Mumbai guardian minister Ashish Shelar confirmed to HT that he had instructed MMRDA officials to scrap the Bollywood-themed beautification project in the meeting held on Tuesday.

    A part of Metro 2B was to be inaugurated last week when prime minister Narendra Modi visited Mumbai but has now been scheduled for October 31. For now, only a small section between Mandale to Diamond Garden in Chembur will be opened to citizens.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Bollywood-themed ‘beautification’ Below Metro 2 Scrapped
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes