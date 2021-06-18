Bombay HC extends Fr Swamy’s stay at hospital for two weeks

The Bombay high court (HC) has extended the stay of Elgar Parishad accused Fr Stan Swamy, the 84-year-old Jesuit priest who was shifted to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra from Taloja jail on May 28, for two more weeks till July 5. The decision comes after the court was informed that the hospital report indicated that he was suffering from critical health issues and has to be kept in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The court initially intended to extend the stay for four weeks, however after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted that it wanted to peruse the report before deciding on the court’s proposition, the court accepted it and directed the registry to give the report of the hospital to NIA and the state with the consent of Swamy’s counsel.

The division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice NJ Jamadar, while hearing Swamy’s bail application filed on medical grounds as well as on merit, was informed by senior counsel Mihir Desai that the report on Swamy’s health, obtained from the hospital as per the June 10 order of the HC wherein the priest’s stay at Holy Family Hospital had been extended till June 17, stated that Swamy’s condition was very critical and he had to be shifted to ICU. In view of this, Desai sought further extension for two weeks.

After perusing the medical report, the bench observed, “The hospital report findings are that Swamy’s condition is critical and requires ‘intensive care’ as there are ‘serious medical issues’. In view of aforesaid report, we deem it appropriate to extend the stay of appellant.”

After NIA and the state said they had no objection to extending the hospital stay of the priest, the court said it would grant an extension of four weeks. However, advocate Sandesh Patil for NIA said they wanted to see the medical report before agreeing to it.

The court then extended the hospital stay for two weeks till July 5, and posted hearing of the application to July 3.