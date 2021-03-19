Bombay HC grants bail to driver of car used in 2018 Rajeshwar Udani murder

The Bombay high court (HC) has granted bail to a 19-year-old who was booked as an accused in the kidnapping and murder of diamond merchant Rajeshwar Udani on November 28, 2018.

Bail was granted on the grounds that the man, who was only a rickshaw driver, was asked to drive the car in which the murder took place by the other co-accused, and prima facie he did not seem to be involved in the conspiracy to kill Udani.

The single bench of justice Revati Mohite Dere while hearing the bail application of Pranit Bhoir, one of the seven accused arrested for the murder of Ghatkopar resident Udani at Panvel, was informed by advocates Rahul Thakur and Ganesh Gupta that Bhoir was called by his cousin and co-accused to drive the car in which the murder took place. As Bhoir was an autorickshaw driver, he agreed, not knowing about the conspiracy of the passengers to smother and kill Udani.

The advocates submitted that after Udani’s body was disposed by the other accused in Dehrang Dam in Panvel, Bhoir had gone home after informing his cousin of the developments. The advocates submitted that as Bhoir did not have any criminal antecedents and was merely driving the car in which the gruesome murder took place, he could not be incriminated for hatching the plan to kill Udani. In light of these submissions, the advocates sought bail for the 19-year-old.

The incident was reported at the behest of Udani’s son who first lodged a missing complaint when his father failed to return home on November 28, 2018. Later, a case of murder was filed after the post-mortem report revealed Udani was smothered and strangled to death.

Apart from Bhoir, Sachin Pawar, a political party worker; suspended police constable Dinesh Pawar; Siddhesh Patil; Mahesh Bhoir; Shaista Khan; and Nikhat Khan were arrested in the case. The conspiracy of kidnapping and killing Udani was allegedly hatched by Sachin Pawar who, according to actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, thought Udani was romantically involved with her. Bhattacharya and Pawar were partners.

After hearing the submissions, the court observed that while the role of the other accused in the murder was clear, Bhoir’s involvement in the conspiracy and murder was not established and hence deserved to be granted bail. Bhoir was granted bail for a sum of ₹25,000 with one or two solvent sureties in like amount. He has been asked to attend the police station once a month till the completion of the trial.