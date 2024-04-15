Borivali pedestrian killed by speeding car, driver arrested

Mumbai: A 63-year-old pedestrian was mowed down by a four-wheeler on Saturday night in Borivali (West). The Borivali police arrested the four-wheeler driver for allegedly causing death due to negligence under section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code. HT Image

According to Borivali police officers, the victim, identified as Mukesh Shantilal Shah, a resident of Tulip Apartments in Royal Complex in Borivali (west), was crossing Chandavarkar Road at around 11:30pm when the accident took place. Constable Shivaji Pawar, from Borivali police station, who was on patrolling duty on Saturday night, had received a phone call from the police control room informing him about an accident on Chandavarkar Road. Upon reaching the spot, Pawar was told by eye witnesses that the victim had been taken to Apex Hospital after a four-wheeler hit him while he was crossing the road.

The eyewitnesses told Pawar that an alleged i20 car was speeding on the North carriageway when it hit Shah, who was leaving a hotel after having dinner with his friends.

After the car hit him, Shah, fell on the road and hit his head after which the car crushed him. The passersby and Shah’s friends who were at the spot intercepted the driver. The driver, who was identified as Nilesh Dhanraj Soni, 37, rushed Shah to the hospital. On reaching Apex Hospital, the police officers were told that Shah had been shifted to Karuna Hospital.

“The doctors at Karuna Hospital told us that Shah was declared dead on arrival,” said Pawar. “We arrested Soni from the hospital premises and took him to the police station,” said Pawar.

The police officers said that they informed Shah’s relatives about the accident and arrested Soni. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report of Shah to find out the cause of his death and blood test reports of Soni to find out whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol,” said a police officer from Borivali police station.