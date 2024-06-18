 Both Shiv Sena factions to celebrate foundation day on June 19 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Both Shiv Sena factions to celebrate foundation day on June 19

ByYogesh Naik
Jun 18, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Shiv Sena factions in Mumbai to celebrate foundation day separately ahead of assembly elections, with Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde leading events

Mumbai: With assembly elections due after the monsoon, both the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have decided to celebrate Shiv Sena’s foundation day on Wednesday with pomp and show.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (PTI Photo) and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (HT File Photo)
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (PTI Photo) and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (HT File Photo)

Leaders of both parties will pay homage at the samadhi of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Though the timings for the same have not been finalised, the parties are unlikely to visit the venue at the same time.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is slated to hold a programme at the Shanmukhananda Hall, where Thackeray will address party leaders and felicitate the newly elected parliamentarians, said party leader Anil Parab.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will hold a parallel function at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) complex in Worli. Shinde has asked party leaders, MPs, MLAs, former corporators and functionaries from across the state to attend the event, so that the party can be charged up for the ensuing assembly election.

“We will launch our membership drive on June 19, followed by a voter registration drive. Newly elected MPs will also be felicitated during the programme,” said Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande. A special campaign would also be initiated to dispel the narrative of fractures within the Mahayuti that surfaced during the Lok Sabha elections, she said.

Plans for commemorating two years of the Shinde government will be drawn up during the programme. Shiv Sena workers are also slated to plant one lakh trees in every district as a part of the foundation day celebrations.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Both Shiv Sena factions to celebrate foundation day on June 19
