MUMBAI: After a 19-year-old girl, who was pursuing a B.SC (IT) course at a Worli college, allegedly died by suicide on October 17 at a state government-run hostel in Chembur, the Chembur police have registered a case against her 23-year-old boyfriend for allegedly harassing and assaulting her that led to the extreme step. Boyfriend booked for IT student’s suicide in state-run hostel

The family of the girl claimed that due to the alleged harassment by the accused, who works in a private firm, she committed suicide. He was allegedly stalking her over the past eight months, as a result of which she used to be always in tension.

The girl had ended her life at the Chembur hostel and hostelmates suspected something was wrong when she did not open her room’s door.

Chembur police said they booked the boyfriend, who is a resident of Mankhurd, under sections 352 (insult to provoke breach of peace), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case was registered based on a complaint by the deceased’s father.

“The family said the deceased had told her younger sister that she was in a relationship with the 23-year-old Mankhurd resident who hails from her native district in Maharashtra,” a police officer said. The policer also said the deceased allegedly harboured suicidal thoughts because of the harassment she was facing.