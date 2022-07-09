British era Carnac bridge to be demolished
Carnac Bridge in South Mumbai, built in the British era nearly 150 years ago, is in deteriorating condition and will be demolished in July. Precise dates of dismantling the bridge have not been finalised.
The bridge was declared unsafe by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay experts in 2018 and is expected to be demolished by a team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and central railway officials.
The bridge is located between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Masjid Bunder railway stations and can now be dismantled with Hancock Bridge said to open for road traffic.
The central railway will operate small blocks to dismantle the bridge, but later major railway blocks will be required.
In April, the central railway had sought permission to stop traffic and demolish the British era Carnac Bridge. Railways had also flagged the bridge as unsafe, informing the BMC and the Mumbai traffic police.
The Carnac bridge was constructed in 1867 and has now been restricted for heavy vehicles. While the Hancock bridge was still under construction, vehicular movement on the Carnac bridge could not be completely suspended due to the impact its absence would have on vehicular traffic.
-
Akhilesh’s ‘immaturity’ has weakened SP: Shivpal
Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief and Samajwadi Party MLA, Shivpal Yadav, estranged with SP chief and nephew Akhilesh Yadav for the second time, criticized the latter for his “immaturity”, which he claimed had weakened the SP. The fresh remarks against the Samajwadi Party chief came a day after Shivpal attended a dinner hosted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for Droupadi Murmu, nominated by the ruling NDA for the July 18 presidential elections.
-
Dacoity attempt foiled in UP’s Prayagraj, one dead
Alert villagers foiled a loot attempt in Majra Umapur village of Sarsedi gram panchayat under Bara police station located in trans-Yamuna area of the district on Friday night. One of the accused attacked villagers with knife while attempting to flee. An FIR has been registered, police said. SHO of Bara police station Kamlesh Kumar said that locals informed, five dacoits entered home of a daily wage labourer on Friday night, Ajay Kumar.
-
Geotagging of U.P.’s 1.3 lakh govt schools on the anvil
A detailed guideline has been issued to all the 75 district basic education officers for carrying out the survey smoothly. Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand in a letter to basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) said, “This survey is very important from the point of view of strengthening the infrastructure facilities and timely addressing the problem in schools.” Survey of anganwadi centres operating on the school premises will also be done compulsorily.
-
House help extorts employer, arrested
The Marine Drive police have arrested a 22-year-old house help who allegedly took advantage of Gupta's employer's neurological disorder in order to blackmail and extort her. The accused, Sachin Namuna Gupta, 22, who originally hails from Jharkhand's Mahugaon, was working for past three years as a house maid with the complainant, a 41-year-old medical professional residing in Marine Lines. Last week the house help threatened her thrice and demanded money, a police officer said.
-
Pool-in sacrifice gaining currency this Bakrid
In a pool-in sacrifice, several people contribute money for a combined sacrifice. Imam Eidgah and senior member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “People are still reeling under tough times are they are yet to overcome the financial losses incurred during the pandemic. Also, the price of the sacrificial goats has gone up manifold. Hence people this time prefer a pool-in sacrifice as it is economical.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics