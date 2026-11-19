MUMBAI: A builder at a redevelopment site in Powai has been served a second show cause notice in two months, this time for alleged violation of air pollution mitigation guidelines. The earlier notice, served after numerous complaints from residents of Hiranandani Gardens, concerned noise pollution exceeding permissible decibel levels. The notice issued by the BMC to Vrihis Properties, the developer of CitiPark, flagged six alleged violations, including failure to adequately cover the structure, failure to produce air pollution monitoring records for inspection, and uncovered debris (Hindustan Times)

The second notice was issued by the BMC to Vrihis Properties Pvt Ltd, the developer of CitiPark, on November 14. It flags six alleged violations, including failure to adequately cover the structure, failure to produce air pollution monitoring records for inspection, and uncovered debris, among other things.

Residents of neighbouring buildings have been raising concerns for several months. The issue was followed up by environmentalist Debi Goenka, a resident and executive trustee of the Conservation Action Trust.

While welcoming the notice, Goenka said, “The entire notice has been watered down to just six non-compliances. Our complaint was comprehensive and covered the wider nuisance caused by the demolition, including noise pollution, air pollution and other environmental concerns. Instead, the authorities have reduced it to a narrow, checklist-style notice, leaving several concerns unaddressed.”

Siddharth Joshi, a resident of Glen Gate which abuts the site, said, “This is the first building taken up for redevelopment in the neighbourhood, so it is a litmus test for us. It is crucial that the demolition is carried out without violations, and that all the rules are followed to the ‘T’.”

Vrihis Properties is a constituent of BGRE (formerly Brookfield Properties), with a spokesperson of the latter company saying, “The project is compliant with all statutory requirements and we have responded to the show-cause notice.”

The earlier notice was issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in September, over alleged noise pollution, including the use of hydraulic breakers and high-reach excavators for demolition, noise levels exceeding permissible limits, absence of acoustic enclosures, among other things.