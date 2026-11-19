Builder gets second pollution notice in two months at Powai site
The earlier notice, served after numerous complaints from residents of Hiranandani Gardens, concerned noise pollution exceeding permissible decibel levels
MUMBAI: A builder at a redevelopment site in Powai has been served a second show cause notice in two months, this time for alleged violation of air pollution mitigation guidelines. The earlier notice, served after numerous complaints from residents of Hiranandani Gardens, concerned noise pollution exceeding permissible decibel levels.
The second notice was issued by the BMC to Vrihis Properties Pvt Ltd, the developer of CitiPark, on November 14. It flags six alleged violations, including failure to adequately cover the structure, failure to produce air pollution monitoring records for inspection, and uncovered debris, among other things.
Residents of neighbouring buildings have been raising concerns for several months. The issue was followed up by environmentalist Debi Goenka, a resident and executive trustee of the Conservation Action Trust.
While welcoming the notice, Goenka said, “The entire notice has been watered down to just six non-compliances. Our complaint was comprehensive and covered the wider nuisance caused by the demolition, including noise pollution, air pollution and other environmental concerns. Instead, the authorities have reduced it to a narrow, checklist-style notice, leaving several concerns unaddressed.”
Siddharth Joshi, a resident of Glen Gate which abuts the site, said, “This is the first building taken up for redevelopment in the neighbourhood, so it is a litmus test for us. It is crucial that the demolition is carried out without violations, and that all the rules are followed to the ‘T’.”
Vrihis Properties is a constituent of BGRE (formerly Brookfield Properties), with a spokesperson of the latter company saying, “The project is compliant with all statutory requirements and we have responded to the show-cause notice.”
The earlier notice was issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in September, over alleged noise pollution, including the use of hydraulic breakers and high-reach excavators for demolition, noise levels exceeding permissible limits, absence of acoustic enclosures, among other things.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROsama Rawal
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.Read More
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