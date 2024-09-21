Cab driver jumps off Sea Link, body found

MUMBAI: An app-based cab driver from Govandi allegedly jumped from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) at 1 am on Friday after stopping his car midway on the bridge. The Worli police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter and further investigations are on to ascertain the reason behind this extreme step. HT Image

Police officers said the driver stopped his car mid-way and jumped off the bridge. Immediately a message was passed by the sea link staff and other vehicle owners. “The Worli police informed the Worli fire brigade and Bandra fire brigade and searched for the man. They, however, could not find anything during the night,” said a police officer.

“On Friday morning around 7.30 am, his body was found floating at the Dadar Chowpatty. We rushed the person to B Y L Nair hospital where he was declared dead,” said the officer. The deceased lived with his relatives in the Govandi area. “We have informed his relatives who have taken his body,” said the police officer.

Meanwhile, the police have also started the process to get the details of the man with the help of the car registration documents.