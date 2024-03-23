Mumbai: As Mumbai gears up for Lok Sabha elections on May 20, citizen’s groups are busy trying to boost voter turnout and craft a manifesto that can be presented to victorious candidates. From Soch Sayani group in Thakur village, Kandivali to the Govandi Citizens’ Welfare Group to V-Citizens Action Network (VCAN), various civil society initiatives are collaborating with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to register voters, install pledge walls and organise camps and competitions among housing societies. Campaigns by citizens’ groups seek to boost voter turnout

In Thakur village, NGO Soch Sayani is hosting the Thakur village Lok Sabha Election Premium League-2024 in association with the Systematic Voter Education and Empowerment Programme (SVEEP) under the ECI. The primary objective is to boost voter participation in the approximately 150 housing societies in the neighbourhood, which have traditionally had low voter turnout. Among the main events is a competition among housing societies, wherein the society with the highest voter turnout will be awarded a trophy and a certificate.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The voter turnout in Thakur village hovers around 49%. Our goal is to increase participation in every building,” said Harsha Kumara Udupi, representing Soch Sayani. “I have developed an Excel-based tool to track voter numbers and turnout, and a trophy will be awarded to the society with the highest participation.”

The campaign will cover Janapada, a slum settlement on the fringes of Thakur village. Various activities to have been planned on the day of voting to boost turnout, including setting up information tables and selfie booths.

Udupi emphasised on the ongoing drafting of a citizens’ manifesto, saying, “More than 200 demands have been compiled in Thakur village. Many citizens are unaware of the roles and responsibilities of members of Parliament, resulting in varied demands such as the removal of hawkers. We will categorise the demands based on their jurisdiction—state, central, or civic level—and ensure none are overlooked.”

Udupi hails from the Mumbai North constituency, where union minister and BJP candidate Piyush Goyal enjoys significant local support. Historically a stronghold of MP Gopal Shetty and considered a safe seat for the BJP, the constituency may witness a formidable battle this time as speculation is rife that the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi may field either popular actor Riteish Deshmukh or Vinod Ghosalkar, father of the slain former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, against Goyal.

Another citizen’s initiative, the Govandi Citizens’ Welfare Group, organised a voter registration camp in Govandi’s Kamala Raman Nagar earlier this week, which resulted in 70 new registrations. “We conducted a comprehensive door-to-door campaign to educate first-time voters about the registration process,” said Faiyaaz Alam Shaikh from the citizens’ group.

The area, which falls under the Mumbai North East constituency, has a predominantly Muslim population which was disconnected from the former BJP MP Manoj Kotak, said Shaikh. “MLA Mihir Kotecha, who is contesting for the MP seat on the BJP ticket this time, faces a stiff challenge as this area isn’t a stronghold for the BJP. There’s a disconnect between active residents and the broader community, hindering awareness of local candidates,” he noted.

Shaikh acknowledged the absence of a candidate from the community in the ensuing polls but speculated on the potential candidacy of Sanjay D Patil on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, as he had garnered a majority of votes in the last Lok Sabha poll.

Indrani Malkani, chairperson of VCAN, which too is engaged in trying to enhance voter turnout, emphasised on their collaboration with ECI and the collector, particularly in Mumbai.

“Our ultimate aim is to boost voter participation. For this to occur, societies must ensure their members assist the EC. Additionally, we are arranging wheelchair-accessible transportation for disabled and elderly individuals who are unable to walk. This logistical process is underway, including the provision of wheelchairs capable of ascending steps,” said Malkani. “Our primary focus is on greater Mumbai, encompassing two districts with the highest levels of voter apathy.”

According to Anandini Thakoor, a seasoned activist from H west Federation in Bandra west, tables will be set up on election day to assist voters in locating their designated polling booths.

“Every group has been instructed to verify their voter registration status. Achieving a high voter turnout is crucial at this juncture. We’ve informed students studying at Khar library to encourage their neighbours to participate actively in the electoral process. Additionally, we’ll organise transportation for seniors to ensure they can cast their votes,” said Thakoor, a nonagenarian, highlighting the importance of community mobilisation for maximising voter participation.