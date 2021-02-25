Car with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house, investigation underway
A car with gelatin, an explosive material, was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on Thursday evening, police said.
A Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', Ambani's residence, and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot immediately, said Chaitanya Siriprolu, deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai.
"Police teams found that it was not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on," he said.
(with inputs from PTI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Car with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house, investigation underway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Mumbai records another spike with 1,145 new cases in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai up by around 64% in a fortnight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Covid cases spike, CM threat of lockdown sees Mumbai events being cancelled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 spike in Mumbai: Here's how the hotspots changed in 9 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan’s statement likely to be recorded in case against Kangana Ranaut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: QR code must for darshan at Siddhivinayak temple on March 2
- As per the new restrictions, no offline darshan will be allowed on the auspicious day without pre-issued QR codes. Darshan will be allowed against pre-issued QR codes between 8am and 9pm on March 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
229 students contract Covid-19 in Maharashtra’s Washim
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane caught in traffic snarls due to overturned freight container
- The accident at Mumbra bypass occurred around 2:30am, although there were no injuries, it took a few hours to remove the heavy vehicle from the road with the help of three cranes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Over 200 students, teachers test positive for Covid-19 in Washim
- As per reports, the school has been now declared as the containment zone. A total of 327 students from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, Akola reside in this hostel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: MMRC to develop Miyawaki forest in Goregaon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man booked for instant divorce in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wife’s refusal to make tea no provocation for assault: Bombay high court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to start drive to identify drop-out students from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stagger work hours at Mantralaya, says Maharashtra chief secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox