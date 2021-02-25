Car with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house, investigation underway

A car with gelatin, an explosive material, was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on Thursday evening, police said.

A Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', Ambani's residence, and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot immediately, said Chaitanya Siriprolu, deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai.

"Police teams found that it was not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)