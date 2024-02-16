CBI books 10 Customs officials in corruption case

MUMBAI: As part of its anti-corruption operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked 15 people, including 10 Customs officers who served in 2017 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House, Nhava Sheva, in an alleged corruption case on charges including those related to misuse of export benefits via forged shipping bills for disbursal of export duty drawbacks worth over ₹7 lakh to 11 firms. HT Image

The withdrawals were allegedly based on bogus claims. This is the fourth such case initiated by the CBI since Monday. The CBI registered the case based on the complaint of an agency officer, who conducted a preliminary enquiry into the alleged irregularities.

It was alleged that from August 2017 to September 2017, the ten officials, of the Superintendent of Customs and Preventive Officers entered a conspiracy among themselves and five private accused, who are businessmen, to cheat the government exchequer, CBI sources said.

As a part of the alleged conspiracy, the accused persons and unknown others had prepared, filed and processed 72 bogus shipping bills of 11 private firms with importer-exporter codes without any physical movement of goods, without examination of actual documents/containers and passed the Let Export Orders for these bills, the sources said.

The sources said the container numbers of these shipping bills were also fraudulently inserted in the Export General Manifest by the five private accused persons to show the export of goods. “The irregularities resulted in the fraudulent disbursement of duty drawback amount of ₹7. 08 lakh to the 11 firms under the scanner that caused a loss to the government exchequer,” said the sources.

Earlier, the CBI registered three other cases against around three dozen accused, including several Customs officials, concerning allegations of multi-crore fraudulent duty drawback withdrawals and bribery and conducted searches.