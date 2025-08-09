MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked 11 accused persons, including a joint director and deputy director of the Regional Plant Quarantine Station (RPQS), a unit of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in an alleged corruption case where they collected bribes to carry out official work. CBI books 11, including senior Govt officials, in corruption case

A RPQS is a facility that regulates the import and export of plants and plant materials to prevent the spread of plant diseases and pests and is part of the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage (PPQS), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

According to the CBI, the accused public servants allegedly demanded and accepted bribes from Customs clearing agents for routine officialwork. The CBI registered the case on July 17 against the 10 public servants and a private Customs clearing agent. As per the First Information Report (FIR), one accused paid the agent ₹25,000 per month to collect bribes from other agents to carry out their routine official work. These bribes were collected to expedite inspection and clearance processes, particularly for time-sensitive perishable goods and selective inspection practices, wherein suspects would selectively inspect consignments while allowing others to pass without proper examination in exchange for monetary considerations.

Based on information from a source related to alleged acts of corruption at the RPQS office in Navi Mumbai, which serves as a critical checkpoint for plant and plant products being imported/exported through Mumbai ports and airports, the CBO conducted a Joint Surprise Check (JSC). “The source also informed of collusive corruption and that officers are taking money in lieu of their work from importers, exporters, either directly or through Customs clearing agents,” the CBI source said.

The CBI’s Joint Surprise Check (JSC) on July 16 took place in the presence of vigilance officers of the Agriculture ministry, and witnesses were also present at the time. During the check, unaccounted cash of ₹2.26 lakh was allegedly recovered.

“From the disclosures made by the suspects in presence of the Joint Surprise Check team and panchas, it has transpired that the unaccounted money of ₹2,26,400 had been accepted by suspect public servants through an accused customs clearing agent as undue advantage from other Customs clearing agents or their representatives, for doing their routine official work,” a CBI source said. The accused clearing agent was also allegedly found at the office during the check, according to the FIR.

The CBI registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act relevant to criminal conspiracy, bribing of public servants, taking undue advantage to influence public servants by corrupt or illegal means or by exercising personal influence, obtaining undue advantage without consideration and abetment. The agency will also look into the suspected role of other public servants and private individuals.