CBI nabs Delhi police officer in bribery case

MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Delhi police sub-inspector, working with the Cyber police station in Rohini, for allegedly demanding and obtaining a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh as a part-payment of an amount fixed by him for transaction through layers of multiple hawala operators based in Mumbai, Erode (Tamil Nadu) and New Delhi. (Shutterstock)

The accused police officer, Rahul Malik, had allegedly asked for the bribe from a Navi Mumbai-based businessman for not arresting him or his relative in an ongoing cyber case.

The CBI registered a case on the basis of a written complaint from the businessman against the accused officer and other unknown persons under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused was arrested in Delhi on Wednesday and produced before a special court in New Delhi on Thursday that granted his transit remand till Friday. He will be produced before the designated CBI court on Friday in Mumbai.

It was alleged that the complainant operates a tour-and-travel business from Mumbai and had business relations with a Delhi-based private company related to Cash Management System (CMS). The complainant had discovered that login credentials provided by the company for his virtual wallets had been created under a fake name. The matter was under investigation of the Cyber Police Station, Rohini, Delhi.

On March 7, the accused officer had visited the Navi Mumbai residence of the complainant and demanded a bribe of ₹50 lakh to clear him and his brother-in-law who was also implicated in the case. The next day, the accused had allegedly asked the complainant to meet him at a Mumbai hotel, where he sought a bribe again, by typing the amount of ₹16 lakh on his mobile phone, according to the CBI.

After further negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept a bribe of ₹14 lakh and told the complainant that he will share the details of the persons to whom the money was to be delivered. Thereafter, the complainant allegedly received the details of a hawala token number and the number of a hawala operator in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the CBI laid a trap for the hawala operator, who allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh in Mumbai on behalf of the accused.