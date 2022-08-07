Central agencies acting against Maharashtrian entrepreneurs: Sanjay Raut
Mumbai Chiding Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his statement that non-Maharashtrian mercantile communities like the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were responsible for Mumbai’s status as the financial capital of India, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that central enforcement agencies were acting against Maharashtrian entrepreneurs.
In his weekly column on Sunday in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, Raut, who is the newspaper’s executive editor, said that while the Maharashtrians did not control the finances of Mumbai, history was witness to how they had forged the city and its fortunes over the centuries. The column was written before Raut was arrested last week by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.
“In Mumbai, the Marathi manoos kept labouring hard and fighting adversity. Everyone else came here only for lakshmi darshan (earning money),” he charged. Raut added that Gujarati traders had come to Mumbai in the 17th century during the reign of the East India Company to escape religious persecution at the hands of the Muslim rulers of Gujarat.
“It is true that they (Gujaratis) run the finances of Mumbai, but this does not reduce the importance of the working class,” said Raut, while also pointing to how Marathi philanthropists like Jagannath ‘Nana’ Shankarseth and Dr Bhau Daji Lad were responsible for the development of Mumbai.
“Gujarat and Maharashtra were once part of one state. Now, they are twin siblings. Then, why try to sour their relationship?” Raut questioned Koshyari, who has since apologised for his comments after a massive furore.
“Mumbai is part of Maharashtra’s geography and the Marathi manoos have the first right over it. He may be weak in terms of finance and now, earning money is itself an offence. The ED has shuttered the sugar factories, spinning mills and other industries owned by the Marathi manoos and has launched an offensive against Marathi entrepreneurs,” said Raut, urging the Governor to speak about this as well.
“Only one state and community are getting the opportunity to earn money and this has spoiled the economics of not just Mumbai, but other regions as well,” he added.
BMC upgrading existing schools, constructing new ones
Mumbai Almost 15 months after civic schools were rebranded as Mumbai Public Schools, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken a massive exercise of upgrading existing schools, while also constructing new ones. Officials in the civic body said that 20 buildings are under repairs across the city, 24 dilapidated school buildings are being reconstructed, while three new buildings are under construction. At present, Mumbai has 600 civic schools that follow the state board curriculum.
FYJC admissions: Over 51% students allotted seats in first round didn’t confirm seats
Mumbai Over 51% students who were allotted seats in the first common admission round for first year junior college (FYJC) courses did not confirm their seats. As many as 71,688 students out of the 1.39 lakh students have not confirmed admissions, said the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE). Students yet to be allotted a seat can refill their forms until Tuesday, 10pm.
On uproar over rape law, Rajasthan CM says ‘I only said the truth’
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, in the eye of a storm over his remark on the law to hang rape accused, said he was only speaking the truth. On Friday, the Rajasthan chief minister said that ever since the law to hang rape accused came into force, incidents of murdering rape victims have increased across the country. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan termed Gehlot's remark as unfortunate and shameful.
Nurture, and explore Nature in #DelhiRains
The importance of co-existance of humankind and Nature is of utmost importance, for both the current and the future generations. There are many biodiversity spots across NCR, which create awareness on preserving our environment and the many resources we generate from it. In the months of monsoon, these places acquire a new and greener look, and remind us how they helps conserve and nourish the flora and fauna.
JD(U) not to join Union council of ministers: Party after RCP Singh resigned
A day after RCP Singh resigned from the JD(U), Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's party on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the Union council of ministers, news agency PTI reported. Addressing a press conference, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan also said that the exit of RCP Singh from the party was along expected lines since "his body was here but his soul was elsewhere".
