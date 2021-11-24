Centre targeting non-BJP ruled states, misusing power: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government has adopted a policy of misusing power and troubling the non-BJP ruled states.

Responding to the allegations of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders that they were being targeted by central agencies, he said, “I will be meeting the chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in the next three to four days as she is likely to visit Mumbai.”

Slamming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Pawar said that around six to seven ministers from the Mamata Banerjee were investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “The same is happening here in Maharashtra but there is no need to worry. They will not find anything in these probes. They are setting an example on how to misuse power,” he added.

Pawar said that the MVA government can be re-elected if all the three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — decide to contest the polls together in 2024. “This government will complete its tenure of five years and if all the three parties decide to contest the 2024 assembly polls together, then it again will be re-elected,” he said.

Commenting on the prime minister’s decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws, Pawar said that they would not have taken the decision if there were no assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab.

“The ruling leaders faced a different sort of welcome in the recent days when they visited in Haryana, some parts of UP and Punjab. This has become a cause of concern as assembly polls are scheduled in these states,” he alleged.