Chargesheet filed in POCSO case against teacher

MUMBAI: Police have filed a chargesheet against the former teacher of a well-known city school who allegedly sexually assaulted a class 11 student on multiple occasions with help from her accomplice, a doctor. Additional sessions judge Sabina Altaf Malik has taken cognisance of the chargesheet and directed the accused to be present in court on 12 September. (Shutterstock)

The chargesheet against the 40-year-old teacher and her doctor friend was filed within the 60-day period allowed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said a police officer.

The accused have been charged under sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 (abetment of offences) of the POCSO Act; and section 77 (giving intoxicating liquor or narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The teacher was arrested on June 28 while her accomplice, the doctor, was arrested later.

According to the first information report registered on June 28, the teacher, who is married with children of her own, became attracted to the 16-year-old class 11 male student during meetings to constitute dance groups for the high school annual function in December 2023.

She made the first sexual overtures in January 2024, but the boy was reluctant and began avoiding her. The teacher then roped in her doctor friend, who told the boy that relationships between older women and teenage boys had become quite common, it was alleged.

The alleged sexual assault spanned a little over a year and the teacher and her friend administered anti-anxiety pills to the boy when he developed acute anxiety, said police. She also took him out to various five-star hotels in south Mumbai and near the airport, where they embarked on a series of sexual encounters, the police added.

Both the teacher and her accomplice were granted bail by the sessions court in July.