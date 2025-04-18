Children risk lives crossing tracks amid Mahim FOB closure

MUMBAI: Every morning for the past three days, groups of schoolchildren, some as young as eight, have been putting their lives on the line—quite literally—to get to class. With repair work shutting down the key southern foot-over-bridge (FOB) at Mahim station, hundreds of residents from the east side, including students and daily commuters, have been left with no safe passage to the west. Mumbai, India. Apr 17, 2025: School Students and pedestrians were crossing the railway track near Mahim Railway Station after Western Railway closed the foot overbridge (FOB) for repair. Mumbai, India. Apr 17, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The bridge was closed on April 15 for urgent repairs by Western Railway. Mahim station FOB, which lies at the intersection of the Western and Harbour lines, is a critical link for thousands of commuters. Yet, in the absence of a viable alternative, many have resorted to walking across the active railway tracks—a risk that has already claimed far too many lives.

In 2024 alone, 1,151 people died while crossing railway tracks in the city’s suburban rail network, according to official data.

On Thursday morning, the third day of the bridge closure, students and residents were seen alighting at Platform 6 of the Harbour Line and navigating a dangerously narrow, makeshift path—wedged between Azad Nagar slum and a boundary wall in Shahu Nagar. “The passage is so tight, only one person can pass at a time,” said Mahendra Kendra, a long-time resident. “During rush hours, it feels like a stampede waiting to happen.”

For children who live in Mahim East and study in schools located in the West, the now-closed southern FOB was the quickest route. “It used to take just 10 to 15 minutes,” Kendra explained. “Since Tuesday, I’ve had to personally escort my daughter to the station. I can’t risk letting her cross that unsafe path alone.”

Parents from at least five schools in Mahim West have raised similar concerns.

Though Western Railway had posted a notice about the closure in early April—stating that the FOB would be shut until May 4—it did little to prepare commuters for the reality of the disruption. WR’s spokesperson Vineet Abhishek said alternatives had been provided, such as the northern-end FOB and a municipal bridge further away. “The northern FOB is just 250 metres from the closed bridge,” he stated.

But residents argue that the actual diversion is far longer due to the area’s layout. “It adds at least 30 minutes to our commute,” said Shekhar Todankar, a parent of two ninth-grade students. “And our kids have exams going on. We had requested WR to delay the repairs until after May 1 when schools shut for vacation, but they went ahead anyway.”

In the absence of an official pedestrian route, commuters have carved out their own. “The path we’re using is illegal. But what choice do we have?” said local resident Vikas Kamble. “Contractor staff are stationed near the tracks. They blow a whistle when a train approaches. Someone has even placed a cement sack to help people climb onto the platform more easily.”

WR had initially planned to carry out repair work on the dilapidated foot overbridge (FOB) in January. However, residents had written to the WR’s District Railway Manager (Bridge), urging that either a temporary alternate bridge be constructed or another route be provided. “They had assured us the work would be deferred to May, when children have their summer vacation. But suddenly, they started it in April,” said Kamble.

In a statement, Abhishek said, “Due to its age and multiple structural issues, the FOB had become unsafe. The concrete slab is damaged, and internal reinforcements are exposed. It poses a serious safety risk and must be repaired without delay.”

He added, “An attempt was made to begin repairs in January, but concerns over school timings led to a postponement. Now, the bridge will remain closed for about 15 days. We request passengers to cooperate with us so we can ensure safe and secure travel.”

The looming threat

This isn’t the first time such a scenario has unfolded. On August 2, 2024, during the full closure of the Sion Road Overbridge, students and residents similarly risked their lives by climbing narrow parapets to navigate the congestion.

Seven months on, that vital connector in central Mumbai remains closed. The new ROB, delayed due to trees, a toilet block, power cables, and a disputed BMC-leased building, won’t be ready until 2026.

Back in Mahim, residents are now forced to gamble with their safety until May 4—if not longer. “We understand the bridge is in bad shape,” said Kamble, “but there must be a better way to fix it without putting our children’s lives at stake.”