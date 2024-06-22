Chnage in MUHS exam schedule sparks concern among medical students

Mumbai: A recent circular issued by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) declaring there would be no gaps between theory examinations scheduled in the winters has sparked widespread concern among medical students and students’ organisations, who say the elimination of gaps pose a threat to their well-being and academic performance at a time when they are already grappling with a demanding curriculum and rigorous clinical training. HT Image

Zeeshan Bagwan, regional coordinator of the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI), spoke about the demanding curriculum and training of medical students. “Final year MBBS students will be hit the hardest by the removal of gaps as they have a huge syllabus with nine subjects. They may have to suffer from mental stress throughout the month when the exams are scheduled. MUHS and NMC (National Medical Council) should consider their situation and find a way out. Students are humans and not machines,” said Bagwan.

A statement issued by the Indian Medical Association Medical Students Network (IMA MSN) on Thursday too noted that medical students grapple with an intense workload, balancing numerous lectures, laboratory sessions, rotations, and study hours. A staggered exam schedule would allow students to manage their time effectively, ensuring they could prepare adequately without compromising their clinical experience or overall well-being, the statement said.

IMA MSN demanded that exams be scheduled on alternate days rather than consecutive days, which would provide students additional time to prepare for the exams and reduce chances of burnout. The network also suggested that students solicit feedback from their peers on the exam scheduling process.

Dr Sandeep Kadu, controller of examinations at MUHS, stated, “We have already explained in our circular forwarded to every medical college in India that no other health science university gives a one-day gap between exams. For practical examinations across Maharashtra, which involve around 50-60 thousand students, it requires at least one month. Theory exams, with at least 6-8 papers and a one-day gap, would take another 16-18 days. How can we finish conducting all the exams within one month, in line with the National Medical Commission’s timeframe?”

The elimination of breaks between exams poses a challenge by increasing the pressure on students to quickly transition from one subject to another, leaving little time for adequate revision and mental recuperation.