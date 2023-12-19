Navi Mumbai Chowk meetings raise citizen issues

Citizens are being urged to speak up and nudged to get personally involved in finding solutions to common grievances through a mass campaign named – Kahi Tar Kar Navi Mumbaikar (Do something Navi Mumbai residents). The first of kind social event planned in three phases has already touched base with over 10,000 residents since October and has resulted in organizing 25 chowk meetings conducted in different parts of the city.

“The idea of “Kahi Tari Kar Navi Mumbaikar” movement is to make citizens realize their powers and not remain mute spectators towards any issue or concerns. The movement was formally inaugurated on October 28 and since then every Saturdays and Sundays we are hosting chowk meetings across the city,” said the organisor of the event and social activist, Aniket Mhatre.

Mhatre along with his volunteers has conducted door to door meetings and prompted citizens to assemble at designated corners to speak on issues that matters. The issues spoken extensively include the exorbitant electricity bills, erratic water supply, lack of adequate infrastructure as well as the overburdened health services. Residents have voiced their concerns on the deteriorating condition of the environment. “There are parents sharing the hardships faced due to incompetent medical services, there are residents paying steep bills with no clarity on the usage. The movement is to instill an urgency among residents to act against injustice and not take things lying down. The event is for the betterment of the city,” said another activist Deep Kakade.

After successfully hosting meetings in parts like Airoli, Turbhe, Digha the activity is now to be conducted in other parts of Navi Mumbai. The movement is planned to conclude through a 27 kms foot march which will commence from Digha and conclude at Navi Mumbai Municipal Headquarters. “ The movement was planned to be conducted in 3 phases, now that the 1st phase is over by February we will conclude with the 2 nd phase which is interacting with residents of Nerul, Belapur, Vashi. In the final phase citizens will gather to participate in a 2 days foot march to gherao NMMC headquarters. With this movement we are anticipating getting connected to at least 1 lakh residents of Navi Mumbai,” said Kakade.