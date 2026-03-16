Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has invited proposals from developers to lease and develop a large land parcel at Kelwe Road in Palghar district for a planned residential township. CIDCO to lease out 51-ha Kelwe land for industry-linked townships

The corporation has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development of 51.24 hectares of land, a tract larger than Vatican City, the world’s smallest independent country, which spans about 44 hectares.

According to the EOI document, the project aims to support the growth of industrial activity in the region by creating residential facilities for workers and employees of nearby industries. The initiative is also expected to contribute to the development of the broader region often referred to by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as “Mumbai 4.0”.

CIDCO officials said the land will be offered on a 60-year long-term lease on an “as is where is” basis. The proposed development model envisions a township with integrated infrastructure, including roads, utilities and social amenities, designed to function as a self-sustaining residential community.

The land currently falls under an agricultural zone as per the Thane–Palghar–Raigad regional plan. However, it has been identified for potential township development given its strategic location and proximity to emerging industrial areas.

The EOI states that preference is likely to be given to industrial houses willing to invest in industries in the region and develop housing facilities for their employees and labourers near the workplace. The township is intended primarily to support industrial activity rather than commercial real estate development such as selling plots on the open market.

Limited retail and recreational facilities may be allowed within the township to cater to residents.

To qualify, developers must demonstrate strong financial and technical capabilities. Applicants are required to have an average annual turnover of at least ₹2,000 crore over the past three years and a minimum net worth of ₹1,000 crore. They must also have experience in developing large-scale industrial township projects and should have completed projects worth at least ₹800 crore.

Officials said preference will also be given to applicants who already hold land for industrial development in areas near the proposed project site.