CISF sub-inspector booked for abetting wife’s suicide

Navi Mumbai: Around ten days after his wife died by suicide, the Kharghar Police on Monday booked a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sub-inspector for abetment. The accused had been abusing his wife physically and mentally for years, seeking money from her and forcing her to invest in the stock market despite heavy losses, compelling her to take the extreme step, her brother and the complainant in the case told police. HT Image

The deceased and the accused, Amodh Prakash Singh, 36, got married in November 2014 and they had two children aged seven and three years. Amodh Singh abused his wife both physically and emotionally, asking her to get money from her parents, the complaint Amankumar Ashokkumar Singh, 27, stated in the complaint. He cited multiple instances when he assaulted his sister for not getting money from her parents and for using his credit card to withdraw money for running the house.

“The woman had invested a small amount in Uttar Pradesh from the money received from her parents and relatives, but the husband wanted to get it transferred to his or his mother’s name. He also wanted her to transfer some savings she had put aside in the bank,” said a police officer.

Since the woman was not willing to transfer these savings, Amodh Singh allegedly forced her to invest in the stock market on at least two occasions. “Both instances resulted in huge losses. So, the accused physically assaulted her and threatened to abandon her along with the kids. He also forced her to ask for money from her parents on both occasions, following which the woman’s father and brother gave her ₹1.3 lakh and ₹60,000,” said the police officer.

On May 3, at around 6.30am, the woman hung herself to death in the hall of their flat in Kharghar even as the accused and their sons were sleeping in the bedroom. Police have booked her husband under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.